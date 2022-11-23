Entering the season, James Madison didn’t know what to expect becoming the only team in history to play a full FBS schedule in its first transition season.
But the Dukes quickly found out.
JMU won its first five games en route to a No. 25 ranking in the Associated Press weekly poll, before dropping its next three games.
Now the Dukes are in position to finish atop the Sun Belt East Division with a win over No. 23 Coastal Carolina on Saturday at noon inside Bridgeforth Stadium.
Though the Dukes won’t be proclaimed the division champion by the league, which has cited the purple and gold’s postseason ineligibility as its reasoning, doesn’t mean JMU isn’t approaching it as the East title game.
Coastal Carolina, who will represent the East in the conference championship next weekend, is currently one game ahead of the Dukes, but a win would hand it to the FBS newcomers.
And JMU head coach Curt Cignetti is well aware of what’s on the table.
“What are we playing for? No. 1, we’ll be champions of the Sun Belt East from a statistical standpoint, head-to-head,” Cignetti said. “That will be very important to these guys when they’re 25, 30, 35,40, 50. That will be extremely important to our players. And that’s our motivation. We’re used to winning championships here. In theory, we cannot be called the champion or play in the championship game. That means nothing to us right now.”
Should JMU pull off the win, the players think they should be called the East Division champs, though the conference doesn’t think so.
“We’re going to be at the top of the thing, so I’d assume that’s what being the first team in the standings would mean,” defensive end Isaac Ukwu said.
But to get to that point, the Dukes will need to beat the Chanticleers, who will make their second straight Sun Belt title game appearance.
Quarterback Todd Centeio is excited by the opportunity to do it at home in Harrisonburg.
“It’s always cool to be able to play against a ranked team, it’s a great opportunity,” Centeio said. “Them and App State are kind of the cream of the crop in the Sun Belt, so it’s always an honor to get to share the field with those teams.”
JMU’s players acknowledged that there’s a reason Coastal Carolina is near the top of the conference each year and the Dukes will have to take care of business if they want to win on Saturday.
“With a team like Coastal Carolina, we just have to be on top of our responsibilities as a team,” running back Percy Agyei-Obese said. “Everyone has their job to do and if we go out there and everyone does their responsibility, we’ll be alright.”
The Chanticleers present a unique offense with various formations and gadget plays to confuse opposing defenses. But Coastal Carolina will be without its star quarterback, Grayson McCall, who is out with a leg injury.
Instead of the dynamic McCall, Coastal Carolina will use a two-quarterback system with Jared Guest and Bryce Carpenter. Guest is more of a passing threat, while Carpenter isn’t afraid to put his head down and run.
“A lot of the stuff that they do on offense with the speed option and the gadget stuff, all the smoke and mirrors, that’s a lot different from teams we’ve played up to this point in the season,” Ukwu said. “So it brings a different challenge to eye discipline and technique.”
But for the Dukes to get to this point and be in contention in their first season of FBS football is historic, Cignetti said.
And Agyei-Obese agreed, but also wants to finish as the No. 1 team in the East Division to cap the campaign.
“What we’ve already done is amazing, but to finish it off the right way, yeah that’s going to be something that we’re going to remember for the rest of our lives,” Agyei-Obese said. “That’s something that we’re going to keep on working every day this week, so that Saturday we’re ready to play our best game of football.”
Saturday’s game will be the final game of the season for the Dukes (7-3, 5-2), who can’t play in a bowl this season due to the NCAA’s transition rules. And as the senior day festivities will occur pregame for 16 players, Cignetti is aware that they want it to go well.
For it to go well, there’s a secret that Cignetti shared: don’t think that it’s actually their last game until afterwards.
“They want their senior day to be special,” Cignetti said. “And the best way to do that is don’t think about it being your last game. Just prepare as well as you can, play as well as you can in your last game and you’ll remember it forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.