For James Madison coach Sean O’Regan, the hope is that the many “moving pieces” on the Dukes roster can click into place as his team enters a stretch of the season that includes road games against in-state rivals in three of the next four contests.
It all starts Thursday evening in Richmond, when JMU (4-2) heads to VCU (3-4) for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
The Dukes are putting ultimate bragging rights in the Commonwealth of Virginia on the line. JMU has won the most recent meeting with all 12 of the other Division I women’s basketball programs in the state, but O’Regan expects a challenge from the Rams.
Despite an uneven start to 2022-23, VCU won the Atlantic 10 title in 2021 and advanced to the second round of the WNIT a year ago.
“They have a slew of post players that are all 6-2,” O’Regan said. “It’s an interesting group. This is going to be a challenge. They still have the mentality of the team that won the A-10 two years ago. It’s a really good team.”
JMU’s mark against in-state opponents will not only be put to the test Thursday, but after a home game against Maryland Eastern Shore on Sunday, the Dukes are back on the road for back-to-back games on the Virginia Peninsula against William & Mary and Hampton.
O’Regan and the Dukes want to keep that feather in the cap, but road games are never easy and JMU expects serious challenges.
“We’re on murderers’ row right here with VCU, William & Mary and Hampton all in a row,” O’Regan said. “But it’s a cool stat, it really is. It’s hard to do.”
VCU is led by Sarah Te-Biasu, a 5-5 guard from Montreal, Canada, averaging 16 points per game. Te-Biasu also leads the Rams in assists and steals and dictates what VCU does on offense, and averaged 20.7 points over three games in the Virgin Islands when the Rams defeated Seton Hall and Wisconsin with a loss to Georgia in between.
“I feel like I’ve watched them more than I would,” O’Regan said. “Because I couldn’t really figure out the ups and downs. If you go to their stuff before the Virgin Islands, they lost three in a row, so how good are they? But then they go to the Virgin Islands and beat Seton Hall, that’s a good team, I don’t care what anybody says. Georgia was tough and then Wisconsin is not a great Big Ten team, but they beat a Big Ten team.”
But for the Dukes, the key against VCU and beyond could be how they adjust to ever-evolving roles on the team. JMU has gotten through recent games with junior Jamia Hazell and freshman Chloe Sterling getting more minutes at the point guard spot.
But TCU transfer Caroline Germond is expected back in the JMU lineup soon after injuring her ankle in a victory at Longwood. Germond’s return would allow Hazell to play more minutes at the off guard.
In the meantime, however, junior Peyton McDaniel has seen more minutes on the wing as she continues to rebound from a knee injury that kept her out all of last season. McDaniel has been in double figures each of the past three games.
The Dukes will also eventually add guard Kobe King-Hawea, who should become eligible when grades for the first semester are posted between Dec. 13 and 19. Post players Anna Goodman and Mikaya Tynes are expected back at some point this season.
That leaves O’Regan with the challenge of figuring out how to distribute minutes.
“I thought we’ve played pretty well the last few games, and now we have Caroline coming back,” O’Regan said. “So that’s an adjustment. Who pops out of the starting lineup? It’s a lot of juggling.”
