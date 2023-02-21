They are, on the whole, the two highest-scoring offenses in the Sun Belt Conference.
But when James Madison (20-9, 11-5 SBC) and Marshall (23-6, 12-4 SBC) meet Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center with second place in the conference on the line, the Dukes would seem much more likely to accept a slower pace.
“Marshall is as good offensively as anybody in the league,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “Their guards are incredible.They are hard to guard.”
The Thundering Herd averages 82.4 points per game, tops in the Sun Belt. James Madison is second at 80.6 points per contest, but in conference play, only Marshall is still putting up a Sun Belt-best 81.4, while the Dukes rank fourth at 70.8 points an outing.
While the Dukes were running up the score in some early season games, lately, it’s been tough defense and rebounding that have contributed to winning eight out of the past 10 and surging from middle of the pack in the Sun Belt to a shot at the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament with two games to go.
Marshall, though, boasts the best-scoring backcourt duo in the country. Guards Teavion Kinsey (21.9 ppg) and Andrew Taylor (20.1) are the two leading scorers in the Sun Belt and the only two teammates in Division I averaging more than 20 points per game.
Though JMU has adjusted its style and tempo during the season, running and gunning are embedded in the DNA of the Marshall program. Herd head coach Dan D’Antoni was a standout player at Marshall, and his brother, Mike, coached the Nuggets, Suns, Knicks, Lakers, and Rockets in the NBA.
While with the Phoenix Suns and Dan on staff, Mike implemented the “seven-second or less” offense, emphasizing getting a shot early in the shot clock. Dan D’Antoni runs something similar with the Herd — Marshall, on average, shoots within the first 15 seconds of a possession, the fastest in the country — and sharpshooters such as Kinsey and Taylor are bound to let it fly nearly anywhere at any time.
“Dan D’Antoni and the D’Antoni systems, they are hard to guard,” Byington said. “They are offensive geniuses, so that’s going to be a challenge.”
JMU did relatively well against the Herd and their shooters in the first meeting on Dec. 31. The Dukes won in Huntington, W.Va., where the Herd is 15-2 this season, holding Kinsey to 18 points and Taylor to 16 while both shot 7-for-17 from the field.
The Dukes also won 72-66 on the roadwithout some key players. Vado Morse and Julien Wooden sat out with non-COVID illnesses while Takal Molson was still recovering from the same sickness and was held scoreless.
All three have been huge contributors for JMU down the stretch and helped put JMU in a position to lock up the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament with a pair of victories.
But Marshall is also gunning for at least the No. 2 seed, with the possibility of the No. 1 spot still alive if the Herd can win Wednesday. With what should be an evenly matched bout set for a 7 p.m. tip in Harrisonburg, Dan D’Antoni sees nearly everything about the Sun Belt race as wide open.
“Coaches work their tails off,” D’Antoni said. “I’ve got great assistants that come in here and prepare these teams. All the coaches we face have the same type of squads and the same type of assistants. That’s what makes it fun. It’s going to be a great tournament. I don’t know if we are going to win by one, lose by one, win by 20, lose by 20. I don’t know. But we are going to go down and give it our best shot.”
