James Madison's first experience with a Sun Belt Conference weekend road swing went well.
The Dukes could use a similar experience when they head out of town this week for games at Troy and Southern Miss.
The first stop on this week's tour of the Sun Belt West takes JMU (12-7, 3-3 SBC) to Troy (12-7, 4-2 SBC) for a Thursday night contest against a Trojans club coming off a loss at Appalachian State, but still part of a six-way tie for first in the conference.
JMU is one of three teams sitting a game back of those top six and has defeated two of the half dozen sitting at 4-2. If the Dukes can do it again against Troy and Southern Miss (15-4, 4-2) on Saturday, they will be squarely in the mix despite a disappointing homestand two weeks ago.
"Everybody is jumbled up together," JMU head coach Mark Byington said of the Sun Belt race. "I don't really anticipate that being different throughout the year. Teams are going to battle different things. Injuries, travel, sickness, fatigue. I think it's going to be a tight race all the way through. I know our challenge is extremely tough this week. We go to Troy, who is 6-1 at home this year, and then right after that we go to Southern Miss, who is 8-0 at home."
The Dukes got a leg up in the conference race during the first week when they went on the road and beat Georgia State, then handed Marshall its first home loss of the season.
JMU then dropped home games to Texas State and Appalachian State, dropping back in the standings. This week provides a challenge, and an opportunity as JMU looks for all-important positioning in the league race. The top four seeds earn a double-bye in the Sun Belt Tournament.
The Dukes appeared to get back on track Saturday following a three-game losing streak, with the offense exploding behind sharp shooting from guards Noah Freidel and Vado Morse. Byington would argue that the improvement began in a one-point loss at South Alabama two days earlier. In that one, JMU shot poorly but created the same looks they could knock down with ease while handing Georgia Southern its second conference loss.
The Trojans are similar to JMU in their balance, with five players averaging between 8.9 and 11.9 points per game. Zay Williams leads the way at 11.6 points and team-best 6.8 rebounds per contest.
Byington is also well acquainted with Troy coach Scott Cross, who is in his fourth season with the Trojans, but previously spent 12 years at UT Arlington, where he became the Mavericks' winningest coach.
"I'm familiar with Troy and I'm familiar with Scott Cross. We had a lot of really good battles in the Sun Belt," Byington said. "I think they got a great identity this year. They are as good a defensive team as we've faced this year. When you've got Virginia on your schedule, that stands out. Texas State, people are going to learn what they are like on defense. It's a challenge to be able to score against them."
Troy's held opponents to 64 points per game this season while forcing nearly 17 turnovers a contest, which has been an issue at times for the Dukes.
"Their defense stands out," Byington said. "It's one of those games where it is going to be kind of hard to score and we're going to have to figure out a way to grind it out."
