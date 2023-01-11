James Madison hits the road again for a men's basketball game Thursday at South Alabama, pitting a pair of Sun Belt Conference teams that have sometimes struggled relative to their talent level.
JMU (11-6, 2-2 SBC) was riding high after opening conference play with road victories at Georgia State and Marshall. That changed last week when the Dukes dropped two in a row at home to previously struggling Texas State and Appalachian State teams.
James Madison heads to Mobile, Ala., to face South Alabama (7-9, 1-3 SBC), a team that struggled through a demanding non-conference schedule with losses to New Mexico, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Florida Atlantic.
But the Jaguars' fortunes didn't immediately improve in conference play, dropping three of their first four Sun Belt games, despite loading up on talented transfers, including Division II All-American Isaiah Moore, former Florida Gulf Coast 7-footer Kevin Samuel, and ex-VMI sharpshooter Greg Parham.
The Dukes hope they can recapture some of their previous strong play away from Harrisonburg before South Alabama can put it all together.
"I think we should transfer our energy that we play with on the road, because we know how big it is to win a game on the road," JMU swingman Terrence Edwards said. "We need to transfer that energy at home too, but we know we got to come out and throw the first punch on the road. We know we've got to keep punching and keep punching. We know that."
Escaping Harrisonburg, where the home crowd left disappointed Saturday after the Dukes fell behind 20 points to App State on national TV, for a few days might come at an ideal time for JMU.
Second-semester classes have yet to begin, meaning the Dukes aren't missing any study time traveling and wouldn't enjoy the typical raucous student section for a Thursday night game at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Instead, the Dukes hope the trip can be another bonding experience away from any distractions, with the sole focus on basketball.
"It's definitely a good time to get away, refresh," JMU guard Takal Molson said. "We'll all get together in the hotel, bonding and growing still. As far as anything else, we're not overreacting about what happened. We can honestly care less about what the outside thinks. As long as we're together, that's all we care about."
JMU hits a critical time in the Sun Belt schedule trying to figure out how to utilize its depth best. The Dukes regularly play 10 or 11 men in crucial minutes and have had nine leading scorers this season.
But Mark Byington's team had trouble finding a rhythm offensively during last week's losses against physical Sun Belt squads, and the third-year Dukes head coach felt like players were forcing the issue at times.
"I think sometimes… I've got a lot of guys on the team who want to be the guy who makes the play," Byington said. "They are competitive and they want to win. It's my job as the coach to channel that the right way."
The Dukes and Jaguars tip off at 8 p.m. with the game streaming live on ESPN+.
