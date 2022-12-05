James Madison fifth-year guard Vado Morse has averaged double figures in scoring each season, including two at Mount St. Mary’s before arriving in Harrisonburg.
He’s scored 20 or more points 23 times, and at least 30 twice. At 38-percent for his career, Morse’s field goal percentage isn’t legendary, but the threat he might explode to knock down a handful of 3-pointers in mere minutes is something opponents note in their gameplans.
Yet arguably his best game for JMU came nearly a year ago, when the VIrginia Cavaliers visited the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Morse didn’t put up huge numbers — nine points, four rebounds and two assists. He only took five shots.
But the JMU backcourt, led by Morse, controlled the game from the start and led JMU to a 52-49 victory. The Dukes are hoping they can meet the challenge again when JMU plays at U.Va. Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
“When you have an opponent like that, especially on the road, your guards are going to have to play well,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “Our guards played well last year against them. I heard an announcer the other night say they might have the best backcourt in the ACC. I would agree with it. It’s some experienced guys. Our guards are going to have to take care of the ball and get us going.”
Though Morse wasn’t putting up a lot of points, he and Terell Strickland thoroughly outplayed Virginia’s Reece Beekman on both ends of the floor. The JMU ballhanders made a habit of driving past Beekman into the lane — a cardinal sin in Cavalier coach Tony Bennett’s system that causes the Pack Line defense to break down.
Defensively, Morse played his best game in a JMU uniform and the pressure in the backcourt kept the Cavs out of their halfcourt sets and negated Virginia’s size advantage in the post. Beekman finished with five points in 35 minutes of playing time.
Since that day last December, Beekman has been one of the best guards in the nation and perhaps the ACC’s best defensive player. Averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals, Beekman’s NBA Draft stock is also on the rise.
If the Dukes’ have a shot at defeating the third-ranked Cavaliers for a second straight season, they likely need Morse to again control his matchup with Beekman, who played a bit banged up Sunday, but still made key plays in Virginia’s victory against Florida State.
“He’s an upperclassman now,” Bennett said of Beekman. “He’s now in his third year of playing a lot. The Michigan game in the first half he was terrific. He kept us in it, made some plays. He was hobbling (against Florida State), but I don’t know any other way. There’s only a handful of those guys that can just control a game and dominate. Reece’s experience in many games and the work that he’s put in has certainly shown.”
JMU won’t have the home court advantage this time around, but both teams return remarkably similar rosters to a year ago. Virginia’s starting lineup is back with the Cavaliers adding Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas to the rotation. James Madison brings back eight of its top nine scorers from 2021-22 and added transfers Mezie Offurum (Mount St. Mary’s) and Noah Freidel (South Dakota State), who have been two of the Dukes’ best players thus far.
“This game is definitely real big and I know they are ready for it because of what happened last year,” JMU forward Julien Wooden, a Roanoke native, said. “But we’re going to come in ready and being from Virginia, you know it’s big time to be able to go back home and tell your friends you beat U.Va.”
But JMU will be without Strickland, who has yet to play this season with a broken hand. The Dukes could ask freshman Xavier Brown to provide quality minutes, but in all likelihood James Madison needs a great game from Morse to be in position to win.
“Going against a team like that, we’ll try to figure it out,” Byington said. “We’re going to have to play well. They aren’t going to beat themselves. They are on a roll right now.”
