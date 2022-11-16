James Madison coach Sean O’Regan couldn’t help but feel disappointed with a season-opening loss, even to a Maine team that won the America East regular-season title last a year ago.
So after back-to-back 41-point victories, O’Regan and the Dukes are feeling better with steady improvement coming each game.
“That’s two games in a row, I think we are rebounding against a team we should outrebound,” O’Regan said after taking down first-year Division I program Queens on Sunday. “I thought that and our defensive effort were pretty good. Not quite A-plus, but pretty good. I know it’s not North Carolina, but that team has got a little edge to them.”
The Dukes (2-1) make the trip to Farmville for a Thursday game against Longwood hoping to continue the building process. The Lancers are 1-2 with a one-point win against Ohio and double-digit losses to two of JMU’s old Colonial Athletic Association rivals, Delaware and Towson.
It’s part of a tough early schedule for Longwood, which plays No. 6 Louisville and No. 14 Virginia Tech after the Dukes. JMU also has a challenging stretch that includes a home game later this week against No. 13 North Carolina, so both teams could use a victory Thursday.
For O’Regan, he knows the improvement in both rebounding and defense will have to continue for the Dukes to call this season a success.
“The message has been received by our team,” O’Regan said. “Maine really got us because we didn’t dominate the glass. I thought it cost us the game. We responded with two plus-30 margins in the next two games. And I know it’s going to get harder, but I’d rather have it that way than me sitting here saying we’re not rebounding.”
Longwood has been outrebounded by its opponents by more than three boards per game and the Lancers are significantly smaller in the post than JMU. But Longwood has some solid rebounding guards, including JMU transfer Bailey Williams, who is averaging 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds so far.
The Dukes have gotten a boost with the addition of 6-4 Middle Tennessee transfer Kseniia Kozlova, who is averaging 11 points and 5.3 rebounds. But the JMU backcourt has also stepped up the past two games, particularly defensively. The Dukes have shut down penetration and have relied less on Kozlova and the other post players for help defense, allowing them to work for better rebounding position.
“I feel like that was our defensive intensity and we really bought into what we’re taught to do,” said JMU guard Amira Williams, a College of Charleston transfer. “That was to protect the paint. I feel like we bought into that ideal and executed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.