Even after a strong run late in the 2022 season, James Madison was a victory short of hoisting a trophy after falling to Kentucky in the Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer title game.
Given the opportunity to celebrate a championship this spring, the Dukes took advantage and hope the experience leads to even bigger things on a stage that counts this fall.
As part of the spring exhibition slate, JMU took part in the St. James Spring College Cup in Washington DC, coming out of top of a six-team Division I field that included DMV-area programs such as George Washington and William & Mary.
After going 8-8-4 last season and missing the NCAA Tournament despite a late surge that included a victory against a top five nationally ranked Marshall team, JMU coach Paul Zazenski is looking at the St. James title as something that gave his squad a taste for championships.
“We were able to hoist a little mini-trophy so that was good for our group,” Zazenski said. “In the course of most springs, because we’re capped by the NCAA on how many competition dates we can have, you don’t really have much to play for other than some individual players trying to develop. As a team you go into every match and you want to win it, but you want to play well as much as you want to win or lose because the results aren’t quite as impactful. When you have the opportunity to play in these little tournaments, it gives the guys a little more focus and a goal they can see.”
JMU returns an experienced group that includes veterans Josiah Blanton on defense, forward Cameron Arnold and midfielders Clay Obara and Rodrigo Robles. And it’s a team that hopes to reestablish a championship culture, even in a tough Sun Belt Conference that includes national powerhouses such as Marshall and Kentucky.
“I think our guys did a good job and they were excited about it,” Zazenski said. “When they were given the trophy they were excited as they should be. It was our way of saying, hey, this is something we care about. Those things are unique because they don’t happen that often in the spring season.”
Of course, determining exactly how the Dukes will stack up in the loaded Sun Belt, which this fall adds another program in Central Florida that has been an annual NCAA Tournament contender, can be tough during the spring.
But Zazenski has liked what he’s seen so far, and expects to add a solid recruiting class to boost the returning veterans before fall.
“The spring itself is a tough indicator, it really is,” Zazenski said. “Sometimes you go undefeated and then the next fall you have a down season. Or in the spring you don’t win a game and in the next fall you’re an (NCAA) tournament-level team. The spring is really hard to predict how the future looks, but a couple of the guys did do a consistent job throughout the course of this past spring.”
