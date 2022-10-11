It’s a new conference, but James Madison finds itself in its familiar October position — right in the thick of a league volleyball championship race.
After back-to-back three-set sweeps of Old Dominion the past weekend, the Dukes are 11-4 overall and 5-1 in the Sun Belt Conferece.
Winners of seven of its last eight matches, JMU sits a game behind Coastal Carolina (14-5, 6-0 SBC) at the top of the SBC East with the Chanticleers scheduled to come to Harrisonburg Oct. 20-21.
“This league is different than the [Colonial Athletic Association], but I’d also say similar in that we are going to have to show up for every game,” said junior outside hitter Miëtte Veldman, who ranks third in the SBC in kills in the Dukes' first season in the conference.
But so far, so good for JMU, which travels to Georgia State on Friday and Saturday before that huge weekend with Coastal Carolina.
JMU already has a road split with Sun Belt West leader Texas State (13-5, 5-1 SBC), handing the conference’s traditional power a rare home loss in conference play.
For JMU, the success was expected — the Dukes and Chanticleers tied for first in the SBC East in the league’s preseason poll — but has also come with some pleasant surprises. JMU entered the Sun Belt as one of the conference’s most experienced teams led by Veldman, senior middle blocker Sophie Davis and senior setter Caroline Dozier, all of whom have racked up accolades throughout their JMU careers.
But as the Dukes have gotten deeper into conference play, plenty of younger players are also seeing the court. Often during the weekend sweep of ODU, JMU had multiple freshmen in the game at once.
Sophomore Madilyn O’Toole and freshman Julia McNeley both rank among the Sun Belt’s top 10 in service aces. Sophomore Jadyn Clemmer, a Rockbridge County product, has secured the team’s starting libero role and freshman outside hitter Brenya Reid has managed to earn playing time amongst the front line that returned so much talent, logging three double-digit kill performances already this season.
“You wish you could play 12 people at a time,” JMU head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said. “Now the problem is how can I get more people to play than six because we have so many good players. It’s massively important. We have really great experienced players, but our younger players are really good, too. I feel like the future is bright.”
The present also looks good as the Dukes try to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
But after it essentially being a battle between JMU and Towson at the top of the CAA in recent years, the Dukes are mixed up with Coastal, Texas State and South Alabama in the Sun Belt and any of the four could be considered the favorites at this point in the season.
“Being in a new conference, we kind of have something to prove,” Davis said. “Nobody knows who you are and we want to come out and show everybody who we are at JMU and how we play volleyball. It’s been working out so far.”
