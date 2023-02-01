After signing 19 high school players during the early signing period in December, James Madison inked one high school recruit on the February signing day.
The Dukes signed Rykin Maxwell, a wide receiver from Charlotte, N.C., that committed to the Dukes in late January.
His commitment came shortly after JMU head coach Curt Cignetti had mentioned that the Dukes weren’t done recruiting at the wide receiver position.
“We don’t have a lot of young receivers in our program,” Cignetti said in January. “Jayden Mines showed flashes last year. We signed four [high school] receivers also and that list could grow. That’s a position that we keep a close eye on to make sure we’ve got what we need there.”
Maxwell was a 2020 and 2022 Queen City All-Conference selection and was named the 2022 MVP and Offensive MVP at North Mecklenburg High School this past fall.
Maxwell became the fifth high school wide receiver to sign a National Letter of Intent and will be one of eight new players in the position room during fall camp. He joins high school wide receivers Yamir Knight, Chris Lofton, Ibrahim Barry and Maxwell moss in the signing class.
The Dukes also have a trio of transfer wideouts on campus for spring practice: North Dakota State’s Phoenix Sproles, South Florida’s Omarion Dollison and St. Francis (Pa.) route runner Elijah Sarratt.
Maxwell is the 30th newcomer — 20th high schooler — to make his pledge to JMU official and is the third from North Carolina.
JMU’s recruiting class and transfer portal additions were built by a regional balance with five signees from Pennsylvania, while four hailed from Virginia, Maryland and South Carolina, and two were from either Florida or Georgia. The Dukes also had one commitment from West Virginia, Delaware, New York, Texas, Minnesota and Alabama.
For the Dukes, which look at Maryland as “in state,” Virginia is always a priority on the recruiting trail, but this year’s class resembled more of a balance with the FBS move allowing JMU to secure talent from surrounding states.
“I think the move to FBS made us more attractive in some of the outlying areas,” Cignetti said on December’s signing day. “And when you look at some of the northern guys that tend to look at their G5 options, there aren’t quite as many for them, so we became a much more attractive option than maybe in the past. I anticipate signing more Virginia guys in the future, it’s just the way it worked out this year.”
