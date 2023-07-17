As James Madison wraps up its summer session of workouts and practices coming off a Sun Belt Conference basketball title, the Dukes have a new look for the 2023-24 season but perhaps even higher expectations.
The Dukes lost Sun Belt Player of the Year Kiki Jefferson but will bring back three of their four leading scorers from last season while adding four veteran transfers. With that, JMU players are thinking about not only repeating in the Sun Belt but taking down big-name opponents along the way after close calls last season against North Carolina and, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, Ohio State.
“We’re not defending Sun Belt champions so that’s a whole different level of pressure,” JMU forward Steph Ouderkirk said. “We got that Sun Belt championship and we made a splash in the tournament. Now we want to snap some of those big-time wins.”
In addition to Ouderkirk, JMU returns Sun Belt Sixth Woman of the Year Peyton McDaniel, starting center Ksyusha Kozlova, veteran combo guard Jamia Hazell and another 6-foot-4 center in Anna Goodman.
The Dukes also added former Saint Joseph’s point guard Olivia Mullins, University of Virginia forward Carole Miller, junior college big Ashanti Barnes, who began her career at Old Dominion, and Ohio State transfer Hevynne Bristow. All but Bristow were starters on their previous teams, while Bristow was a Top-150 recruit coming out of high school.
“I really like what we’ve got,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “I think we’re going to roll with the 13 we’ve got, and from watching our workouts, I love what we have. I absolutely love what we have.”
JMU must replace point guard Caroline Germond, and so far, the competition between Mullins and rising sophomore Chloe Sterling has been intense, with each player pushing the other during scrimmages.
Mullins, who played against JMU last season with St. Joe’s, said she also likes how she fits with the Dukes and has been impressed with the other roster additions.
“They are doing a great job of creating a family environment,” Mullins said. “As far as the girls go, I’m learning how to play with them, their tendencies and playing styles and stuff like that. I’m still getting adjusted, but I’m pretty confident things are going to work out.”
She’s not the only one who has noticed that this JMU squad has accumulated significant talent in the offseason.
“This year we are a completely different team, but I think we’ve got a lot of advantages,” Ouderkirk said. “We’ve got [Mullins] who is really fast at the one. Hevynne is super athletic. Carole came in and can play the three or four. Ashanti is a monster on the boards. And, of course, we’ve got all the returners. I feel like we’ve got a lot of pieces right now, we’ve just got to put them together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.