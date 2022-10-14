Through its first five games, James Madison’s offense has gotten off to a slow start in almost all of them.
The Dukes have scored more than seven points in the first quarter in just one game this season, JMU’s 66-7 rout of Norfolk State. Outside of the 21 points the Dukes hung on the Spartans in the opening quarter, JMU has scored just 10 points combined in that period.
For JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, scoring in the first quarter is a priority.
“We got to start better,” Cignetti said. “We can’t wait a quarter and a half to get going on offense. What’s holding us back right now is penalties, pre-snap penalties. Every once in a while, we might make a misread, but we got to be sharper at the start of the game.”
But now as No. 25 JMU travels to Statesboro, Ga., on Saturday, the Dukes will face a new-look Georgia Southern team.
The contest will mark the first meeting between the two programs in 30 years. The Dukes and Eagles met eight years in a row from 1985 to 1992 and Georgia Southern was in the prime of its Division I-AA dominance, winning four national championships during that span.
The Eagles were synonymous with the triple option for years, but with first-year head coach Clay Helton at the helm, Georgia Southern has turned into a more balanced team on offense.
Georgia Southern has thrown the ball 60 percent of the time this season, according to Cignetti, and utilizes Buffalo transfer quarterback Kyle Vantrease in it’s “high octane” offense.
Vantrease has thrown for 1,933 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 172-of-283 passing this season with the Eagles.
JMU safety Josh Sarratt said that Vantrease was “good” and that he is able to get the ball to his playmakers.
“He’s going to get the ball to his athletes in space and let them do what they do,” Sarratt said. “But at the same time, that’s not a knock to him, because he can still throw the ball downfield and stretch the defense.”
Georgia Southern’s new-look offense is engineered by offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis, who served as the co-offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky last season. So when looking at the Eagles’ offense, there are some similarities to the Hilltoppers’ from a year ago, Cignetti said.
And one thing remains in common: Establishing the run.
“One thing about Western Kentucky last year and Georgia Southern this year, is they can run the football,” Cignetti said. “They get it out of their hand really fast if they want to, they’ve got all the rub routes, switch routes, vertical routes.”
Though the Eagles have passed more than they’ve run the ball, Georgia Southern has logged 1,018 rushing yards on 192 carries this fall. Running back Jalen White leads the way with 521 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 91 attempts.
With Georgia Southern utilizing both the run and pass, it excites the Dukes’ defense, including Sarratt.
“Georgia Southern, they really try to establish the run, but at the same time they throw the ball for a good percentage of their plays,” Sarratt said. “So from a defense’s perspective and me being a defensive back, that’s exciting for me because I know we’re going to have an opportunity to make some plays this week.”
Georgia Southern’s defense has given up 30 points a game this season, while allowing 224.2 rushing yards and 230 passing yards per game in the process. Those metrics are something that Cignetti thought the Dukes’ offense could take advantage of.
With that, the Dukes will look to clean up their play on offense in the first quarter, which has struggled at times this season.
“Defensively, they’ve given up points and yards,” Cignetti said. “Got to get after them on offense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.