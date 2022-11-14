Throughout James Madison’s three-game losing streak, the Dukes were short handed, including an injured quarterback Todd Centeio and a pair of offensive tackles.
But as the Dukes returned to full strength on the offensive line against Old Dominion, adding right tackle Nick Kidwell from injury, and Centeio closer to 100 percent, JMU opened up the playbook.
For JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, it was a welcomed sight to right the ship in a 37-3 win over ODU. He said that the Dukes had more players available against the Monarchs than they’ve had in a while.
“We’re just glad to get back on track,” Cignetti said postgame. “We felt good about this game coming in. And we had some more guys healthy.”
The Dukes had regained left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt the week before at Louisville and added linebacker Jailin Walker back to the starting lineup in Norfolk after missing the contest against the Cardinals with an ankle injury.
And as the Dukes returned to Sun Belt play with a healthy group of players, they went back to the balanced offense the purple and gold had dominated opposing defenses with during the first five weeks of the season.
JMU racked up 492 yards of total offense, including 304 passing yards from Centeio and 140 receiving yards from wideout Kris Thornton.
“I feel like that’s the kind of offense we have. We have an attacking offense that we attack defenses with,” Centeio said. “We just picked up where we left off.”
The Dukes’ “attacking offense” wanted to get back to its chunk plays, which JMU had 49 plays through the first six games going for more than 20 yards. And Thornton was a catalyst of that against the Monarchs, leaping in the air to grab a 48-yard reception, setting up a JMU touchdown.
For Thornton, the win put JMU back in the right direction.
“It feels great to win, we ain’t won in three weeks,” Thornton said standing on the field following the Dukes’ win at ODU. “It feels great to get back in the win column.”
Now JMU has its focus turned to Georgia State, who lost to ULM 31-28 on Saturday afternoon inside Bridgeforth Stadium, for the Dukes’ penultimate game of the season.
“We’ve got to use this momentum to propel us for the next two weeks, for sure,” Centeio said.
Should the Dukes win their final two games, including the season finale against Coastal Carolina, JMU would win the Sun Belt East Division title.
And Cignetti is hopeful that JMU can continue to move in the right direction after its hot start that was followed by a three-game skid.
“I look at it as this win gives us a good shot in the arm,” Cignetti said. “I’m hoping that we can build on this and that will allow us to play at an even higher level. … We’ll go out there with the right mindset, energy level so we can execute and get the job done on Saturday.”
