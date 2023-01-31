James Madison entered last week with a solid grasp on first place in the Sun Belt Conference women's basketball standings.
But a rough road trip changed that, and with two more games away from Harrisonburg this week, the Dukes are getting introspective.
"You can dive deep. You kind of re-examine yourself," JMU head coach Sean O'Regan said. "Obviously I do that to myself and I do that to our team. And I know our team does that to themselves too. That's OK. I think the mindset is the most important thing and the mindset has to be we're scrapping and we're clawing to where we want to get to."
Following back-to-back losses at Coastal Carolina and Georgia State, JMU has fallen off the top of the Sun Belt standings. The Dukes (17-5, 7-3 SBC) now sit a game behind Troy, a team JMU recently beat at home, and are in a four-way tie for second with Southern Miss, Texas State, and Louisiana.
Even in the losses, JMU's Kiki Jefferson continued to make her case for Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. The senior from Lancaster, Pa., put up 28 points with seven rebounds and two assists in the loss at Georgia State and is currently ranked second in the Sun Belt in scoring at 18.2 points per game and third in rebounding with 7.9 boards a contest.
She's also efficient, ranking in the top 10 in both field goal percentage and assist-to-turnover ratio.
But that doesn't change the fact that the Dukes need a victory Thursday at South Alabama. JMU is amidst a four-game road swing, with the first two away from the Atlantic Union Bank Center proving surprisingly challenging.
For JMU — now in a tight race not just for the regular-season title but for a top-four finish in the Sun Belt that comes with a double bye in the conference tournament — it may be time to re-embrace the underdog mentality that carried the Dukes through a 13-game winning streak earlier this season.
"I want to be the hunter and not the hunted," O'Regan said. "One thing I'm learning about this conference…you can't close your eyes for a second. It's a little bit of a wakeup call for us, in the sense of playing each game like it's the biggest game of the year."
The Jaguars (5-16, 1-9 SBC) have struggled all season and sit at the bottom of the league standings. South Alabama has lost nine of its past 10, but the lone victory came against Texas State.
JMU returned home from Atlanta in an attempt to regroup. The Dukes typically have Sundays off and then film and weight room sessions on Monday. This week, O'Regan got his team back on the court for a practice Monday, saying the Dukes had much work to do.
"You've really got to dig in and stay focused and stay true to your commitments and your goals, what you're trying to chase," O'Regan said. "We had a good day yesterday and I fully expect us to have a good day today too."
