James Madison lost another freshman women’s basketball player to the transfer portal with first-year post player Cheyenne Rowe deciding to leave the Dukes. But the Dukes added another experienced veteran Tuesday night with the commitment of Virginia guard Carole Miller.
Miller was a three-year starter for the Cavaliers and comes to JMU as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility. The 6-0 guard from Alexandria averaged 5.2 points in four seasons with the Cavaliers.
Rowe joins fellow power forward/center Kadidia Toure and guard Mya Kone among JMU freshmen who left the program following one year in Harrisonburg.
The fourth member of the recruiting class, point guard Chloe Sterling is expected to return and compete for a starting job next season while the Dukes also lost Sun Belt Player of the Year Kiki Jefferson to transfer after four standout seasons at JMU, along with graduating point guard Caroline Germond and forward Claire Neff, who retired from the sport for medical reasons.
“Cheyenne did decide to enter the transfer portal a day before it closed,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We wish her the best of luck. So three of our freshmen are out, but Chloe is going to stick with it. We’ve got six total out the door.”
Sources indicated Rowe, a 6-2 Ontario product, was considering giving up basketball and returning to her native Canada where she was a productive member of the under-18 national team, but entered the portal at the last minute to keep her options open.
Rowe and Toure each showed signs of tremendous potential at times during their freshman seasons, and Toure in particular factored significantly into O’Regan’s plans for next season. But the Dukes also return a pair of 6-4 centers in Ksyusha Kozlova and Anna Goodman, who each have extensive starting experience.
The Dukes also return rising junior power forward Mikaya Tynes, who had a freshman season quite similar to both Toure and Rowe two years ago, but was limited by injuries much of last season. Spotswood High School product Steph Ouderkirk and Kobe King-Hawea, a former top-ranked junior college recruit, could be in line to earn many of the minutes at the four, while JMU also added junior college power forward Ashanti Barnes.
In the backcourt, it could be a collective effort to replace the production of Germond and Jefferson, who averaged nearly 19 points and eight rebounds per game before transferring to Louisville.
Peyton McDaniel, who averaged 11.5 points per game and scored 30 in the Dukes’ Sun Belt Tournament championship game victory against Texas State, could be a focal point on offense while JMU also looks to bring in another experienced guard with size to help offset the loss of the 6-1 Jefferson.
Ohio State’s Hevynne Bristow has been linked to JMU in recruiting circles.
One other transfer the Dukes officially have locked down is guard Olivia Mullins, who averaged 8.4 points and three assists for St. Joseph’s last season. Mullins could gain many of the minutes played by Germond at the point guard spot, but O’Regan also pictures sometimes running something akin to a two-point guard offense with Mullins, Sterling and Jamia Hazell sharing time in the backcourt.
Mullins chose JMU over Pittsburgh.
“Caroline was incredible in her own way,” O’Regan said. “But Olivia can give us another element, which is a little bit more of the ball in her hands and can play-make to score on her own. She wants to have the ball in her hands, the ability and freedom to score. I was thrilled to get her.”
