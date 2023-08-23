Ask just about anyone who knows Peyton McDaniel and the defining characteristic of the James Madison shooting guard is her love of basketball. The Birdsboro, Pa., native, would love nothing more than to spend all her time in the gym putting up shots.
The cruel irony as McDaniel enters her fourth season in Harrisonburg? She’s become so good at putting the ball in the basket, she’s asked to do more off the court. Scoring 30 points in the conference championship game to send your team to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years and being the only All-Sun Belt player returning will suddenly turn a player into the unofficial face of the program.
So McDaniel, who might rather spend her downtime watching film, is getting used to the idea she’ll likely be pulled into every photo shoot and interview session this season as her team tries to repeat as Sun Belt Conference champs.
“I think I’m still working a lot on my leadership,” McDaniel said. “I think what’s really cool is we have a really experienced team. I feel like that has really helped me with my leadership too. It’s been easier as a leader when you have great followers, if that makes sense.”
The Dukes, as McDaniel pointed out, do have plenty of other experienced players and some that will likely make waves and contend for conference awards by season’s end. But as the school year begins, McDaniel is the most recognizable JMU player after averaging 12 points per game to earn the Sun Belt’s Sixth Player of the Year award last season.
But she was also in many ways the Robin to Sun Belt Player of the Year Kiki Jefferson’s Batman on the 2022-23 squad. Jefferson transferred to Louisville after four seasons with the Dukes and now success in 2023-24 hinges on players such as McDaniel adjusting to altered roles.
“She definitely is going to be a focal point and she’s stepping into that role leadership wise,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “It adds weight to her shoulders versus coming off the bench last year and being asked to blow the roof off a game when she’s hot. But that’s part of her growth process. Now you’re sent to media every time. You’re the one answering questions. You’re the one, when we don’t play well, being asked what happened.”
In recent years, JMU’s star players — such as Jefferson and Kamia Smalls, who was also a conference player of the year for the Dukes — have also been at ease in front of cameras. McDaniel isn’t exactly shy, but doesn’t necessarily seek the limelight either.
In previous years, when marketing or sports information employees would come to O’Regan looking for a player to do publicity, the choice was usually obvious. This time around, returning players such as Jamia Hazell and Ksyusha Kozlova are capable of helping carry the load both on the court and off.
O’Regan might let them, but there are expectations for McDaniel to continue to step up.
“I don’t think she’ll be the only one,” O’Regan said. “I think she’s the immediate go-to for that, but more than Kiki was, she’s in a class with a lot of other good players. It will be a little more by committee. But part of being in that role is saying ‘yeah, I know who I am. I know what my role is.’ Part of that is putting the ball in their hands with two minutes to go. Part of that is asking for other things. If you want to be in the queen role, you’ve got to own it and want it. I do think Peyton will be that for us, but in a different way. In her own way.”
