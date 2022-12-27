As James Madison prepares to start its first Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball season, the Dukes enter conference play beginning to regain some of its mojo after a down year in 2021-22.
Now JMU, winner of 10 of its past 11 games with the only loss against No. 13 North Carolina in which the Dukes (10-2) led in the second half, is out to remind its new conference James Madison has been a historical power.
“I’m going to mention it to them several times, but yeah, you guys were picked sixth,” seventh-year JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “They picked you sixth. The coaches that you’re going to play against picked you sixth. Sixth. I’m going to poke them a little with that.”
Yes, indeed, JMU was picked to finish near the middle in the preseason Sun Belt poll. On the one hand, the Dukes are coming off their worst season in nearly two decades, going 14-15 overall.
On the other, JMU, the fourth-winningest program in women’s basketball, finished worse than second in the Colonial Athletic Association just twice in the past 16 seasons and never worse than fourth.
So far JMU has rebounded well from last season’s disappointment. Key players Peyton McDainiel (11.2 ppg) and Claire Neff (4.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg) are back from injury while transfers Kseniia Kozlova, Caroline Germond, Amira Williams and Kobe King-Hawea have all given the Dukes a significant boost in depth.
JMU now belongs to the Sun Belt, a conference that’s traditionally been on about the same level as the Colonial Athletic Association. And while the preseason poll might be chalked up to unfamiliarity, the Dukes are eager to begin replicating the success it enjoyed over the years in the CAA.
The Dukes are coming off arguably their best victory of the season, a 12-point win at St. Joseph’s last Wednesday, and hope to continue to build when they open the conference season 3 p.m. on Thursday against Coastal Carolina at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
“I think we can start fresh with a fresh focus going into the Sun Belt,” O’Regan said. “If we come anywhere close to having the level of focus and effort we had in Philadelphia, we’ll have a good spring.”
Coastal Carolina visits Harrisonburg with a 5-6 record, but four of those losses came to Georgia, Kentucky, Wake Forest and, most recently, No. 1 South Carolina. The Dukes follow that one with the resumption of the dormant rivalry with Old Dominion on Saturday.
The Dukes and Monarchs were the class of the CAA until ODU left the conference in 2013. Now the two are reunited in the Sun Belt.
O’Regan hopes a week off with some players returning home for Christmas gets his team ready for a strong run in the league.
“I think the break comes at a good time for everybody,” O’Regan said. “Everybody needed it. We’ll be able to come back and motivate for conference play. I think we’ll be ready to roll.”
