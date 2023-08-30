As James Madison’s second academic year in the Sun Belt Conference — and with it another year partnered with ESPN through the league — begins, the Dukes have increased their production capabilities on campus with the majority of JMU sporting events streaming live on ESPN+.
A project that was originally discussed more than five years ago, but not completed until just a few weeks ago, JMU began use of a central production facility inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center this month. The room in the bowels of the arena essentially replaces a production van that previously traveled to venues across campus for various JMU events.
“It’s a full broadcast infrastructure,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said. “It takes in camera feeds, coordinates replays, graphics, mixes in audio, etc. And then it sends our signal out to ESPN via an encoder ESPN provides to us.”
The broadcast center is linked to each campus athletic venue, with the exception of Savage Natatorium, via the JMU fiber network, meaning only the cameras and on-air talent have to make their way to contests at places such as Sentara Park, the Convocation Center, Veterans Memorial Park and Bridgeforth Stadium.
“It saves us the truck or how we’d otherwise have to get the entire operation moved from facility to facility,” Warner said. “Right now in the fall, it’s not uncommon for four straight days to have events at four different venues. When you think about our staff this is a big save in time to not have to move the entire infrastructure that many times in four days.”
Warner said the new setup has JMU completely in line with ESPN’s production standards, and there could be noticeable differences to viewers in things such as graphics packages. The facility was used for the first time last Friday and as production staff grows and gets more accustomed to the capabilities there could be even more increase in broadcast quality.
The production van also remains an option for JMU if the Dukes have a need to produce more than one event at a time. Though that may require an uptick in staff, especially student volunteers.
JMU athletics also hopes to begin working more closely with academic programs such as the School of Media Arts and Design, to allow students to begin working on ESPN broadcasts and take advantage of the new technology in academic settings as well as on a volunteer basis.
The Dukes began looking at the possibility of a central broadcast facility five to seven years ago, when JMU was still producing and distributing its own games via MadiZone. At the time, wiring the campus sufficiently would have been an expansive athletic undertaking. But in the years since, JMU telecoms has added fiber communications networking campus wide, which the athletic department has been able to take advantage of.
Now JMU has a set up quite similar to what ACC and SEC schools use on campus for producing content for their conference television networks. Near the production room is also studio space that may in the future be used for non-game productions such as highlight shows, coaches’ shows and/or pre and post-game content, should demand and need arise.
“This has kind of been the evolution of sports broadcast and it’s really what a lot of Power 5 schools are doing,” Warner said. “If you look at our level, Group of 5 and mid-major, we’re kind of on the upper echelon of being able to do this.”
