It’s a young James Madison roster in the Dukes debut Sun Belt Conference season, but a few JMU players were around for the program’s decade of dominance in the Colonial Athletic Association.
From 2013 to 2021, the Dukes went 159-18 in the CAA, made eight NCAA Tournament appearances with two Super Regionals and a Women’s College World Series run. At times James Madison was so dominant, CAA teams celebrated wildly if they could simply make contact against the Dukes’ string of All-American pitchers.
JMU’s move to the Sun Belt meant a huge step up in competition, and nothing signifies that more than this weekend’s series against Louisiana.
“We’re really just looking forward to playing some good competition,” JMU redshirt junior outfielder Reed Butler said. “It always makes it fun when it is a hard fought battle. We’re going to be working hard this week. It’s going to be really exciting to go in there and show them what we have because we haven’t faced them yet.”
It’s certainly noticeable the Dukes and Ragin’ Cajuns haven’t met yet as Sun Belt rivals. Louisiana (23-10, 5-1 SBC) comes to Harrisonburg for the first time ranked No. 25 in the nation having won 75 straight Sun Belt series dating back to 2013, a streak that stands even coming off a loss to Appalachian State in last weekend’s series finale.
“Lafayette has been the big dog in the Sun Belt for a lot of years,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said of the Cajuns. “They are going to be pretty angry coming in here, but I’m excited. It’s going to be like a regional-type experience and I’m glad that it’s here and not down in Ragin’ Cajunville. I think it’s good we have a conference this strong and we have so many teams that are NCAA contenders. It’s going to be good and we’ve got to be sharp.”
After a relative down year, rebuilding the roster following the 2021 WCWS appearance, the Dukes (20-7, 5-1) have won seven straight games heading into this weekend and have been relying heavily on freshmen who are coming into their own.
Freshman pitcher Kylah Berry is 8-0 with a 1.77 ERA. Her target behind the plate is first-year catcher Bella Henzler, who is hitting .253 with 14 RBI, including a home run in extra innings last Saturday that sparked a comeback victory against Georgia Southern.
Then there’s freshman slugger KK Mathis, who is hitting .338 with five homers and a team-best eight doubles.
“We’re young and I just love the fact we have so much more in us,” LaPorte said. “I don’t think anybody has seen what this team can actually do. It’s coming down to experience and the more they are in these big-time games and close games, the more comfortable they are going to feel in the moment.”
That moment arrives Friday at 2 p.m. in the first of three games against the Cajuns. The programs have faced each other twice before, two neutral site games in Clearwater, Fla., in 2013 and 2014, splitting the all-time series.
This weekend will have a more significant meaning as Louisiana tries to keep its grip on one of the best softball conferences in the country, while JMU is out to prove it belongs in its new league.
“They haven’t seen us, we haven’t seen them, so it’s nice to be able to show them what we have right off the bat,” Butler said. “Hopefully we come in as a team and are able to do that.”
