James Madison will enter its Sun Belt Conference title defense without one of its most talented players after parting ways with guard/forward Kobe King-Hawea.
“Part of my job is to make sure we’re fostering the right culture here,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan told the Daily News-Record. “With some of the offseason choices that she made, it was clear to me that she didn’t share the same values and work ethic as our team was demonstrating. We made the decision to mutually part ways.”
King-Hawea, a native of New Zealand, came to the United States after starring in the NBA Global Academy in Australia, attracting attention from some of the USA’s best college programs in the process. She transferred to JMU a year ago from Texas. She’d previously been the No. 1 ranked junior college recruit in the nation.
After sitting out the first semester for the Dukes, King-Hawea played in 23 games for JMU, starting the final 12 games of the season. The 6-footer averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in her only season in Harrisonburg, shooting 36.7 percent from the field.
But with the loss of Sun Belt Player of the Year Kiki Jefferson, who transferred to Louisville after four seasons with the Dukes, there was potential for King-Hawea and her vast array of moves to become one of JMU’s key offensive players in 2023-24.
Sources close to the JMU program however said King-Hawea left Harrisonburg shortly after the season ended with a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Ohio State, indicating she’d return to campus within days, but had still not come back to JMU even as the Dukes began summer workouts.
International student athletes are required to take in-person classes rather than online courses, though source said King-Hawea had managed to finish her spring semester coursework and would have been academically eligible in the fall. Social media posts indicated King-Hawea was married in June during a ceremony in Wyoming.
Prior to transferring to JMU, King-Hawea played in five games for Texas before suffering an injury. She averaged 15.3 points and shot 43.3 percent from 3-point range during her sophomore season at Casper College in Wyoming where she became a two-time National Junior College Athletic Association first-team All-American.
According to the Women’s Basketball Blog, King-Hawea entered the NCAA transfer portal for the second time after this spring’s initial transfer window had closed, meaning she’d likely have to sit out next season if she decided to remain in the United States to play in college.
King-Hawea is the fifth JMU player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Jefferson along with rising sophomores Mya Kone, Cheyenne Rowe and Kadidia Toure.
JMU will likely enter the season with 13 scholarship players, two short of the NCAA maximum for women’s basketball. But a source said the Dukes right now have only one scholarship available to give because a potential transfer signed financial aid paperwork with JMU before switching her commitment to another school. Per NCAA rules, that scholarship is now accounted for until the fall semester begins and said player doesn’t enroll at JMU.
Former Miami point guard Kenza Salgues recently announced she’d committed to Florida over the Dukes. JMU had been the favorite to land the native of France.
Having scholarships available at mid-season has paid off for the Dukes in the past. Two seasons ago, JMU added center Ksyusha Kozlova and guard Amira Williams as transfers during the school year. Kozlova is JMU’s second-leading returning scorer after putting up 10.5 points per game last season while Williams was a defensive specialist off the bench.
JMU added one player to the roster on Thursday, however, a preferred walk-on from Newport News. Atiana Williams, the daughter of former JMU men’s player Chris Williams, averaged 17.8 points and 8.7 assists per game last season as a 5-7 point guard at Menchville High School.
“She’s a small kid, but plays like a little water bug and plays hard,” O’Regan said. “I think she’s got a lot of room to get better, both strength and conditioning wise and on the floor. I think it’s a really cool thing to have a legacy kid coming in. I’m looking forward to having her.”
