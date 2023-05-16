Barring any late surprises, James Madison has its roster for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season and the Dukes should once again be one of the deepest and most experienced teams in the Sun Belt Conference.
JMU picked up its 13th scholarship player earlier this week with the commitment of former High Point guard Bryant Randleman. Randleman played four seasons at High Point and comes to JMU as a fifth-year grad transfer after averaging 8.7 points, three rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season.
“I think my skill set will fit very well with how JMU likes to play on offense,” Randleman said. “I’m best at getting into the paint and playmaking whether it be for myself or others, especially off of ball screens. I know JMU has picked up some shooters and bigs on top of the ones staying already and I think I can make the game a lot easier for those guys with how well I can facilitate and draw defenses in.”
Randleman is the fifth incoming transfer joining the Dukes and the third coming to play his fifth and final season in Harrisonburg. Michael Green III, a former All-Northeast Conference point guard, is transferring to JMU after playing at both Bryant and Robert Morris. TJ Bickerstaff, a 6-9 post player who began his career at Drexel then started in the middle at Boston College the past two seasons, is the other incoming graduate transfer.
They join 6-8 forward Julien Wooden, who returns to JMU for a fifth season, as Dukes who previously logged heavy minutes for their teams the past four years.
JMU also picked up two underclassmen transfers. College of Charleston swingman Raekown Horton committed to the Dukes late last week after averaging more than five points and three rebounds over two seasons with the reigning CAA champions. Quincy Allen, a former four-star high school recruit from Washington DC, is also transferring to JMU after playing his redshirt freshman season at Colorado.
The Dukes found themselves with a scholarship available for Randleman after high school senior Tyshawn Archie announced his was decommitting from JMU after signing with the Dukes last fall.
Randleman, a 6-4, 190-pound guard, give JMU another ballhandler and distributor, a role he will likely share with Green and rising sophomore point guard Xavier Brown. While Randleman gives the Dukes another ballhandler and defender on the perimeter, he hasn’t been much of a 3-point threat during his career.
The Durham, N.C., native shot was a four-year starter at High Point, but shot 6-for-40 from behind the arc during that time, going 0-for-3 from deep while playing 26 minutes per game last season. But he’s been effective going to the basket, shooting better than 50 percent from the field over the past two seasons.
Randleman said he also likes to let his defense lead to easy baskets, a philosophy that fits with the way the Dukes have played since Mark Byington took over the program after the 2019-20 season.
“JMU likes to play in the early offense and I’m at my best when I can get out and run and put pressure on defenses right away,” Randleman said. “Good defense can create better offensive looks and how well I can guard the ball and create turnovers can help us get out on the break even more and push the tempo on both sides of the ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.