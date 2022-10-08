The competition for Tyshawn Archie’s commitment was relatively intense, with the class of 2023 combo guard racking up scholarship offers from some of the top mid-major programs in the country.
But when it came down to it, Archie only needed one official visit to wrap things up.
After a trip to James Madison last weekend, the 6-foot-1 Houston product made up his mind within a few days and announced his commitment to the Dukes on Friday night.
“Recruiting was fun but stressful at the same time, so it’s a relief sorta that I get to focus on one thing and that’s my senior year,” Archie told the Daily News-Record. “And I enjoyed all of the coaches and schools who’ve recruited me.”
JMU stood out, however. Archie was rated a three-star recruit and the No. 24 overall player in Texas by 247Sports. He was also ranked the No. 34 combo guard in the nation and had offers from VCU, Buffalo, Murray State, Longwood, Saint Louis and many others, making him one of JMU’s highest-profile recruits in coach Mark Byington’s three years with the Dukes.
In the end, Archie said JMU and San Jose State were among the schools recruiting him the hardest and he chose the Dukes after seeing James Madison fans pack Bridgeforth Stadium in the pouring rain last Saturday for the Dukes’ football victory against Texas State, impressed by the fan support from JMU fans.
Archie, who transferred from C.E. King High School in Texas to Spire Academy in Ohio for his senior season, also bonded with the JMU coaching staff and players. Dukes forward Alonzo Sule, another Houston-area product who will play his final season for JMU this winter, helped sell Archie on Harrisonburg and JMU.
“I spent time with the entire team and [Sule] liked it just as much as i do,” Archie said. “I wanted to get in where I could fit in best. The facilities are great, the coaching staff is great and the fan base is also great, too.”
Archie is a smooth ball handler with great court vision who finishes through contact and the Dukes will lose at least two major contributors in the backcourt, Vado Morse and Takal Molson, after this season.
Archie said he’s looking forward to playing in JMU’s high-paced system.
“I’m comfortable playing in an up-tempo setting,” he said. “My playmaking abilities for myself and others as well fits in there.”
Archie is the first commitment in the 2023 class for JMU. Greg Jones, a 6-7 guard from Hayfield High School in Northern Virginia, also held a scholarship offer from JMU but announced his commitment to American on Friday.
