Heading into an eight-game homestand, the young James Madison softball team got a confidence boost during last weekend’s series at Coastal Carolina.
The Dukes (15-7, 2-1 SBC) took their first ever Sun Belt Conference series despite losing in walk off fashion in the first game against the Chanticleers. With the exception of the three-run seventh in the Game 1 loss, the JMU pitching and defense shut down Coastal (24-6, 1-2).
“One of the reasons we were able to come away with a series win was our pitching and our defense,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “Our pitchers did a fantastic job of understanding it was going to be a tight ballgame because their pitching staff looked good as well.”
JMU has won six of its past eight and allowed two runs or fewer in five of those victories. Junior Alissa Humphrey and freshman Kylah Berry have logged the majority of those innings of late and each have an ERA below 2.25 heading into Wednesday’s doubleheader with George Mason.
The Dukes follow those non-conference contests with their Sun Belt home-opening series this weekend against Georgia Southern before playing host to No. 23 Louisiana in three more Sun Belt games the following week.
For JMU, the ability to pull out a series win — and to have been three outs from a sweep — in their first SBC experience provided a confidence boost for a lineup that features multiple freshmen and sophomores.
“With how young our team is and our inexperience being in this conference, it’s a big deal as far as the vibe and the confidence it gives us to know we are right there,” LaPorte said. “It gives us a lot of confidence going into this weekend as well. But the biggest thing is being consistent with it. You have to understand that every weekend is going to be a battle.”
As James Madison enters one of its most important stretches of the season, Humprey and Berry have stepped up in the circle and played well off each other.
Humphrey, who along with standout first baseman Hannah Shifflett is one of the few key holdovers from the 2021 Women’s College World Series team still on the roster, has thrown 75 innings with a 7-4 record.
That includes four seven-inning appearances and one perfect game.
Berry, with a 4-0 record and 1.14 ERA in 29 ⅔ innings, is following in Humprey’s footsteps in many ways. The first-year right-hander is, like Humprey, a Florida product who came from the same travel ball program.
Also like Humphrey in her freshman season, Berry is playing the role of No. 2 pitcher behind an experienced veteran offering a change of pace in relief with occasional starts.
“With our pitching staff I think there’s a little bit of a rhythm, and that’s important,” LaPorte said. “Kylah and Alissa are very close and they have a lot of similarities. They understand that it takes a whole staff to get through some games, especially in the conference. These days it’s difficult to ride just one person with the technology the offenses have and everything like that. They are different in what they bring to the table, but if offenses are making adjustments on Alissa we feel like we can bring Kylah in and mess their gameplan up.”
The Dukes take the field Wednesday at 3 p.m. for the first game of the doubleheader against George Mason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.