Entering the Sun Belt Conference tournament, James Madison’s path to the championship match wasn’t going to be an easy one, possibly facing three teams that had beaten the Dukes in the regular season.
But through the first two rounds, the Dukes have made it look easy, including a 5-0 victory over third-seeded Georgia State in the semifinal to punch JMU’s ticket to the title game at top-seeded Kentucky on Sunday afternoon.
Before JMU routed Georgia State, the Dukes faced off with second-seeded Marshall, who’s the No. 5 team in the NCAA, for the second time in less than a week. The Dukes lost the regular season finale 2-0 to the Thundering Herd, but the tournament opener went the opposite way.
The Dukes blanked Marshall 1-0 behind midfielder Clay Obara’s 44th-minute strike to beat the Thundering Herd for the first time since 1992.
Obara said the Dukes played with a different sense of urgency during the upset win.
“The game didn’t have the same magnitude,” Obara said of the difference between the two matches. “Our lives weren’t on the line at the time, so maybe we didn’t play with the same amount of desire. But the second time, we sure did.”
JMU’s tear through the conference tournament has the Dukes matching up with teams on almost a revenge tour.
The team might not be looking at each match as revenge, but they are playing with something to prove, goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon said.
“I think it’s been the mentality that we’ve had in those games, that we have something to prove,” Conlon said. “Not just to ourselves, but to the conference as well.”
The Dukes were a conference power in the Colonial Athletic Conference, appearing in three of the last four title games in their former conference. But in the Sun Belt, it’s a different animal.
JMU’s new conference ranks fourth in RPI among all 22 Division I men’s soccer conferences, boasting two nationally ranked teams inside the top 5. Though the Dukes have faced stiffer competition all season, head coach Paul Zazenski said the team has believed it could compete all season.
That came into play in JMU’s last two games, upsetting Marshall and Georgia State.
“I think just believing in our abilities, believing in our team,” Zazenski said. “Even with some ups and downs in the season, our guys didn’t waver. They believed in themselves. I think that’s a lot of it, but we’ve been playing better soccer as of late — more of our brand.”
The Dukes have yet to allow a goal in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, the only team in the eight squad field to boast that statistic.
Now the Dukes are readying for No. 2 Kentucky, who beat JMU 3-1 at Sentara Park on Oct. 1, in the conference title game.
Zazenski said after playing the Wildcats in the regular season, he learned that they are “really good” with a laugh.
“They have a lot of veteran players, they’re just bought in,” Zazenski said. “That’s shown in their record, they’re undefeated. … Playing at home is going to be tough, but I’m confident in my guys that we’re going to go out there and compete.”
The Dukes’ goal was to win the conference crown in their first season in the Sun Belt and as the seventh-seeded team, they’re one win away from accomplishing that.
For Zazenski, it’s about striving to be at the top with the country’s best and the Dukes are almost there.
“We certainly want to start off with a good impression in a new conference,” Zazenski said. “We had a good run of it with the CAA. Now we’re in a very competitive conference and we want to be at the top. Kentucky is the team standing in our way and they won the regular season deservedly and now we’ve got to beat them to go to the tournament.”
But for the team, it’s about turning heads.
JMU’s regular season was filled with ups and downs, being the second to last team into the conference tournament, but now they’re set on showing that they belong.
“We just want to continue proving people wrong,” Obara said. “All three of these teams that we’ve played in the tournament have been teams that we’ve lost to. We want to show everyone that thought maybe we weren’t a good side that they’re wrong and right all these wrongs.”
JMU has pitched seven shutouts this season, and Conlon, who’s in his freshman season in Harrisonburg, has been in goal for all of them.
While Conlon is playing with confidence, he said he knows that he can’t get too high on his last two shutout victories as the Dukes have their toughest test of the tournament remaining at Kentucky.
But even though that’s the case, JMU is confident that they can avenge their regular season loss for the third straight match and hand Kentucky its first loss of the season.
“Our goal isn’t to stop at Marshall,” Conlon said. “Our goal is to go in and take down another big team and show that we belong in this conference. Show that we’re among some of the best in the country and we’re going to show that when we play Kentucky.”
