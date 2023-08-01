James Madison coach Lauren Steinbrecher doesn’t like to saddle a team with expectations before it has even arrived on campus to begin a season. But as her defending Sun Belt Conference champion Dukes get set to start practice next week, it’s difficult to avoid talking about the potential for a special season.
JMU returns a former CAA Player of the Year in senior outside hitter Miette Veldman as well as middle blocker Sophie Davis, who was the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year in the Dukes first season in the league. JMU also returns its leading setter — Caroline Dozier who recorded more than nine assists per set — plus multiple experienced defensive specialists.
“You don’t want to say, you don’t want to jinx yourself with expectations or anything,” Stenbrecher said. “But absolutely you could argue we had one of the best teams in program history last year and we return all of our starters but one. We had two players graduate and two new players, but when you have a roster of 16, that’s a lot of consistency coming back.”
The unavoidable expectations come after the Dukes went 24-5 overall and 15-1 in the Sun Belt last season. That included a 15-match winning streak before falling to BYU in the NCAA Tournament.
But the Cougars easily handled JMU in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and if Steinbrecher’s team wants to improve on last year’s success, that will mean building toward a deeper postseason run.
All that has affected how the Dukes scheduled for the 2023 season.
JMU will enter the season ranked No. 21 in RPI and face several of the country’s top teams before starting Sun Belt play. That includes a trip to State College, Pa., where the Dukes will face No. 19 Penn State and No. 22 Western Kentucky.
The Dukes then wrap up non-conference play with another event in Pennsylvania, facing No. 3 Pitt and No. 13 Oregon.
“Our (non-conference) schedule is the toughest we’ve had since we’ve been here,” Steinbrecher said. “We’re playing all incredible teams. If you’re looking at our 11 matches, eight are in the Top 100 and four are in the Top 25. It’s going to be a really exciting non-conference schedule this year.”
Some other years, there might be concern about jumping right into such a challenging schedule before a team has an opportunity to gel. But this JMU squad not only expects to compete with the best in the country, they have the experience to deal with any setbacks that might come along the way.
“Those are just great opportunities to learn,” Steinbrecher said. “Ultimately we want to win in the NCAA Tournament. To get four potential first-round caliber teams in non-conference when you still have two or three months to prepare, it helps our program be ready when we want to be ready.”
