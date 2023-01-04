Since arriving at James Madison for the 2020-21 season, men's basketball head coach Mark Byington has learned a thing or two about adjusting on the fly.
Going back to late in his first season in Harrisonburg, when 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year Matt Lewis went down with a knee injury and missed the final two games, JMU has played just two of the past 46 games with the roster at full strength thanks to injury, illness and COVID-19 protocols.
It’s not clear if the Dukes (11-4, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) can buck that trend Thursday night when Texas State (7-8, 0-2 SBC) visits the Atlantic Union Bank Center for a 7 p.m. tip. JMU leading scorer Vado Morse missed the Dukes first two Sun Belt games with an illness and forward Julien Wooden joined him on the bench Saturday during a victory at Marshall.
“I don’t think we’ve ever kind of caught our complete rhythm or our team roles yet,” Byington said. “We’ve had one practice this year where we’ve had our 13 scholarship guys. We haven’t had a game yet with that. And it changes. It hasn’t been one or two guys consistently out. It’s been a lot.”
Though JMU has largely survived the rash of injuries and sickness with the depth Byington and Co. have accumulated over the past three years and are aiming for three consecutive winning seasons at JMU for the first time since Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Lefty Dreisell did it from 1992-95.
And while injuries are certainly a part of the sport nearly every team must deal with, the wide variety of players who have been knocked out for the Dukes has presented an unusual challenge with the coaching staff continually forced to adjust rotations and usage while players struggle at times to develop on court chemistry.
In some ways, it can be easier to manage the loss of a key player for an entire season, than to see several players rotate on and off the injured list.
“The harder thing for us is the ones that happen on game day,” Byington said. “You think a guy is playing and then you’ve got all these things with him planned and then 10 minutes before the game he can’t go. Those have been a challenge.”
That was the case last week when Morse warmed up prior to the victory at Georgia State but was ruled out just minutes before the game. As of Tuesday, Byington wasn’t sure if he’d return for Thursday’s game.
“We have strength in numbers,” said JMU forward Alonzo Sule, a Texas State transfer who will play against his former team for the first time. “We can have a whole different five come in and play at the same level and the more we can gel and stay together that will be nice. I feel like as a team we are getting closer. The bonds get stronger and stronger, and we try to keep it that whether somebody is injured or not they are just as big a part of this team as anybody else.”
Before Morse eventually changed into sweats at Georgia State, it marked the first time all season JMU had all 13 scholarship players suited up, signaling the Dukes could be inching toward that allusive status of fully healthy.
If that comes soon, it would be a relief to the JMU coaches.
“As a coach you have to be able to adjust,” Byington said. “It’s not that we don’t have somebody else that can play, but it’s the game plan. It’s our rhythm and roles that haven’t quite set in yet. We’ve got time to figure that out, but I hope we’re fortunate enough to get the guys in there to figure that out.”
