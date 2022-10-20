When James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio takes the field against Marshall on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. inside Bridgeforth Stadium, he’ll see a familiar face from the high school position camps that he went to in South Florida years ago.
Centeio made the rounds in the various quarterback camps and competitions throughout his time in high school to develop and get in front of college scouts.
One player that he struck a friendship with during that time? Current Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi.
Through seeing Colombi at several of the camps, the two kept in touch and have been supporting each other during their college careers.
“He's always been really, really nice and supportive and all that,” Centeio said of Colombi. “So you know, those are the kind of people you want to keep around.”
Colombi and the Thundering Herd will travel to Harrisonburg for the first time this weekend and Marshall’s offense has hit a lull after knocking off No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., on Sept. 10.
The Thundering Herd are just 1-3 since beating the Fighting Irish, including a 34-31 loss at Bowling Green in overtime the week afterwards. Marshall’s lone win during the stretch was a 28-7 win over FCS foe Gardner-Webb on Oct. 1.
“They’re struggling on offense quite a bit right now lately,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “They started out pretty good, but they’re looking for some answers I think. They got a lot of talent.”
The Thundering Herd are led by former Florida State running back Khalan Laborn, who’s averaging 141.8 yards per game on the ground, which is good for third-best in the NCAA.
Marshall’s rushing attack will be the test for JMU, which boasts the best run defense in the FBS, allowing just 37 yards per game through its first six games.
But after JMU allowed almost 600 passing yards against Georgia Southern, JMU linebacker Taurus Jones isn’t sure what the Dukes will see from the Thundering Herd on Saturday offensively.
“They have a really good running back,” Jones said. “Their quarterback, he’s pretty good too. They’re a pretty good offense. They’re more run than pass, but as we gave up 600 yards passing we don’t really know what we might see now. They like to lean more on the run.”
Even though that’s the case, Jones added that most teams don’t like to stray too far away from what they’re good at and for Marshall that’s running the ball.
“They probably would try to do some things similar, but most teams don’t like to deviate too much from what they already have installed and planned,” Jones said. “Their strength is running the ball, they have a really good running back, so I think that it won’t change much but I won’t know until Saturday.”
Defensively, Marshall enters with a stout run defense of its own, ranking second in the FBS in that category, allowing 77 yards per game.
Earlier this week, Cignetti called Marshall’s defense the best that the Dukes will have seen so far, especially with the Thundering Herd’s depth on the defensive front.
“On the defensive line they’re three-deep,” Cignetti said. “They can play a lot of people there. They’ve got edge guys that are twitchy, they’ve got inside guys that are thick, explosive and can move. They have big linebackers that can run and hit.”
That defense will pose a challenge for JMU’s rushing attack, which is averaging 212.7 yards per game.
But as the Thundering Herd arrive in Harrisonburg, the Dukes get to play at home for the first time since the beginning of the month after spending back-to-back weeks on the road. On top of returning to Harrisonburg, it’s homecoming and JMU has already announced it as a sellout.
For Jones, the home contest is something that will help the Dukes rebound from their first loss of the season last Saturday at Georgia Southern.
“Being in front of Bridgeforth and our fans is definitely a boost of momentum factor I would say. Just wanting to get out there and redeem ourselves from the performance that we did put up.”
But for Cignetti, the routine of playing inside Bridgeforth Stadium is what he’s looking forward to.
“It’s awesome,” Cignetti said of playing at home. “I know everybody’s looking forward to it. … It will be great to get back in front of our own fans, sleep in our own beds at the Hotel Madison on Friday night and tee it up at 3:30.”
