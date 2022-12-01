James Madison returns home Friday night for the first time in 23 days as the Dukes play host to Eastern Kentucky at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
It’s a rematch of a contest JMU won on a buzzer beater last season at EKU. The victory against the Colonels helped spark JMU to a 9-2 start before injuries began to mount and the Dukes limped to a 15-14 finish.
This time around Mark Byington’s JMU squad is again off to a solid start (6-2) and might actually be getting a bit healthier as the season goes along. Guard Tyree Ihenacho, a highly touted 6-5 floor general who transferred from North Dakota before last season, is expected to make his season debut. Ihenacho missed much of last season with an injury and then broke his finger before the 2022-23 season opener.
Fellow point guard Terell Strickland could still miss another week to three weeks with a broken bone in his hand, but Ihenacho’s return — even in a limited capacity — should help JMU in what promises to be a frantic, hyper-paced game.
“Hopefully (Ihenacho) can get his feet wet tomorrow,” Byington said. “Terell, it’s one of those things if you asked Terell he would say he’d play tomorrow, but the doctors have to sign off on a CT scan and sign off on him. It’s not going to be up to Terell. If it was, he’d already be playing.”
The Colonels (4-3) average 84 points per game while JMU is scoring 92.9 per night. Both teams like to run and have full court press defenses in their repertoires.
“We’re going to have to take care of the ball at a better rate,” Byington said. “They are going to come after us and try to turn us over. It really should be an exciting game. We’re going to get up and down. Last year, I looked, I actually called only four set offensive plays last year, everything else was our press break and attack.”
Some of the Dukes, including Ihenacho and leading scorer Takal Molson (14.4 ppg), battled flu symptoms while JMU was in Savannah, Ga., last week for the Hostilo Community Classic, where James Madison picked up victories against Coastal Georgia and South Dakota State before losing in overtime to Valparaiso.
Eastern Kentucky is led by 6-6 wing Devontae Blanton, who has significantly increased his production from last year to average 17.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Michael Moreno, a 6-7 post player who is averaging 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds has also been strong while Western Kentucky transfer Isaiah Cozart is a former Kentucky high school Gatorade State Player of the Year who returned to his hometown to add depth to the Colonels rotation.
EKU comes in winners of three of its past four, including a buzzer-beater to knock off reigning Sun Belt Tournament champion Georgia State.
The Dukes and Colonels tip off at 7 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center with the game streaming live on ESPN+.
