James Madison waited more than a year to make its Sun Belt Conference debut, and Thursday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, the Dukes made it a successful one, topping Coastal Carolina 77-56.
Next up is the one JMU waited nearly a decade for.
Kiki Jefferson finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals without a turnover to lead the way in what was an all-around balanced effort by the Dukes (11-2, 1-0). First-team All-Sun Belt forward Aja Blount finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Chanticleers (5-7, 0-1), but shot just 25 percent from the field.
“Defensively, the kid’s career high is 41 in a conference tournament game,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said of Blount. “She scores inside, outside. She gets to the free throw line. So, yeah, she gave me some nightmares. That was our main focus. I thought we wore Blount down a little bit.”
Thursday’s victory sets up a matchup with another Sun Belt newcomer, but an old CAA rival in Old Dominion. The Dukes and Monarchs had one of the best rivalries in all of women’s basketball before ODU left the CAA for Conference USA in 2013.
But the in-state foes haven’t played since February of that year, a fact JMU coach Sean O’Regan annually lamented. ODU was a national powerhouse in the 1980s and 90s and owns 51-22 lead over JMU in the all-time series. But the Dukes became a nationally renowned team in its own right under former head coach Kenny Brooks, and JMU won the final five games as CAA rivals.
Now they meet as conference foes yet again with the Monarchs
“My first experience with it was unbelievable,” O’Regan, who was a longtime assistant under Brooks before following him in the head coach’s chair, said. “It’s two different teams than what it was, but it’s going to be fun. I’ve always loved the rivalry regardless of the weight of the game. Maybe it’s for a championship. Maybe they’re ranked 11th or we’re ranked 23rd, whatever it was. I think regardless, it’s a game we should be playing.”
Mariam Recarte finished with 16 points and Dejea Richardson added 15 for Coastal, but JMU had four players of their own in double figures and made 11 3-pointers to pull away.
JMU started hot from deep with Jefferson, Caroline Germond, who finished with 10 points, and Peyton McDaniel each nailing a 3-pointer in the first four and a half minutes, causing Coastal to burn an early timeout with the Dukes leading 13-7. But the break effectively slowed the JMU offense and after a three-minute scoring drought the Chanticleers had tied it again late in the opening period.
The Dukes regained their rhythm early in the second and built a 10-point lead while controlling the paint on both ends against Coastal’s all-conference power forward Aja Blount. But the Chants got enough from 3-point range with Recarte and Richardson firing away from deep to keep it reasonably close as the first half wore on.
JMU pushed the lead to 15 points early in the second half, and seemingly had the game under control as multiple Dukes racked up significant statistics.
“This was like the start of a new season and everybody gets hyped when it’s a new season,” Jefferson said. “So we were just excited and ready to play.”
Kseniia Kozlova finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, her third straight outstanding outing coming off a Sun Belt Player of the Week award. Jamia Hazell added 14 points for the Dukes and Claire Neff came off the bench to block five shots in the first half while McDaniel finished with eight points and five rebounds.
Coastal managed to hang around for a while, but a spinning layup by Hazell with six minutes left in the game made it a 64-50 Dukes’ lead and some late drives by Jefferson helped turn it into a blowout.
“I’m not going to lie,” O’Regan said. “I certainly felt a little bit of added pressure. You don’t want to lose the first Sun Belt game ever. If we had cleaned up our play early I thought we would have run away with it much sooner. But it is what it is, two teams on full scholarship playing basketball.”
