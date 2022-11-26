As the clock wound down inside Bridgeforth Stadium, the crowd started to get a sense of what was happening.
James Madison led No. 23 Coastal Carolina by more than six scores in the de-facto Sun Belt Conference East Division title game. And when the time expired, Queen’s “We Are The Champions” blared through the speakers.
The Dukes sailed past Coastal Carolina 47-7 on Saturday afternoon, claiming the top spot in the division in the season finale. JMU ended the game scoring 44 unanswered points and JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said the Dukes made a “national statement.”
The win marked JMU's second-ever win over an Associated Press Top 25 team, as the Dukes' only other win was over No. 13 Virginia Tech in 2010 in Blacksburg.
Though JMU isn’t eligible to play in the conference championship game next weekend, the Dukes would have punched their ticket to it with the win over the Chanticleers.
“We played a dominant second half,” Cignetti said. “We’re champions — everybody knows we’re champions of the East, come on. This was a major statement across the country, it was. … And this was an exclamation point.”
Coastal Carolina has been a perennial power in the Sun Belt and the Dukes were focused on dethroning the Chanticleers.
And they did it in an impressive way.
JMU outgained Coastal Carolina 502-183 in total offense, including holding the Chanticleers to just 80 yards in the final three quarters. And during the final three quarters, the Chanticleers ran 43 plays and gained an average of 1.86 yards per play.
While the defense stood tall, the Dukes’ offense continued to roll.
The Dukes pushed its lead to three scores by halftime and added another 20 points in the third quarter in the rout.
For JMU running back Percy Agyei-Obese, a sixth year player in the program that moved to third in career rushing yards as a Duke, the purple and gold accomplished what they wanted to do.
“Today, we made a statement,” Agyei-Obese said. “That’s what we wanted to do and that’s what we went out and did.”
JMU’s offense started slow, settling for two Camden Wise field goals, from 32 and 43 yards, respectively. But after those makes, Wise was only needed for extra points the rest of the way.
Quarterback Todd Centeio was 17-for-32 on the day for 287 passing yards and four touchdowns. He added another 25 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown, too.
The Dukes weren’t able to claim the division title officially, but Centeio and JMU know that the country will recognize them as such.
“There’s no doubt that we’re Sun Belt East champs and everybody in the country knows that,” Centeio said. “Shoot, even this team that walked off the field knows that. That’s what we worked for all year and we did it.”
Centeio’s four touchdowns through the air were well spread out, utilizing three different receivers in the process — Devin Ravenel (2), Reggie Brown and Drew Painter.
Ravenel led the Dukes with 102 receiving yards, which set a new career-high, and 94 of them came in the first half.
In all, seven different JMU players recorded a reception in the contest, including wide receiver Kris Thornton, who logged six receptions for 93 yards.
And in the process of his seventh game with 90 or more receiving yards, Thornton became the first player in JMU history to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards twice and he did it in back-to-back seasons.
“It feels great, but I can’t take all the credit for that,” Thornton said. “It’s up to the quarterback and the offensive linemen. … It feels great to be the first person to go back-to-back and I’m proud of myself for accomplishing that.”
It wasn’t just the offense and the defense that were clicking to keep Coastal to its one score, but the special teams impressed too. Punter Sam Clark had four of his five punts land inside the 20-yard line and two of those were downed inside the 3-yard line.
Agyei-Obese thought that the win over Coastal was JMU’s most complete game as a unit.
“I think today, in all phases, was JMU’s best performance,” Agyei-Obese said. “We were dominant in the trenches, defense was great. … It was beautiful seeing everybody play their role and doing what they were supposed to do.”
The 40-point win was JMU’s largest margin of victory against an FBS opponent this fall and for Cignetti, it didn’t surprise him. Instead, he wished it was bigger.
“I’m not a bit surprised,” Cignetti said. “I told people earlier that anything that JMU football does doesn’t surprise me. Today didn’t surprise me. I was disappointed we didn’t score 65.”
Not only did the Dukes score four touchdowns through the air, but they added two more on the ground — a 13-yard run from running back Latrele Palmer and an 11-yard dash from Centeio.
As JMU raced past Coastal Carolina, the Dukes’ bulk of production came from players that were wearing the purple and gold for the final time, including Thornton, who thought the Dukes left their mark on the FBS.
“I think we just set our mark on FBS football,” Thornton said. “And they can’t deny it. We’re champions of the Sun Belt East and we should be going to a bowl game. … We made our mark in our first year as a FBS team.”
The Dukes’ inaugural FBS season was one for the history books. JMU was the first team to play a full FBS schedule in its first season and did it with just 77 scholarship players.
As Agyei-Obese reflected on that, he thought the eye-popping score against the Chanticleers was the best way to go out.
“It was perfect,” Agyei-Obese said. “We went out there, scored a lot of touchdowns, played great football. This is the perfect ending and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
Coastal Carolina 7 0 0 0 – 7
James Madison 3 17 20 7 – 46
Scoring Summary
First Quarter:
JMU – Wise 32 field goal, 10:46.
CCU – Mobley 33 pass from Guest (Hensley kick), 4:50.
Second Quarter:
JMU – Wise 43 field goal, 11:58.
JMU – Brown 34 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 6;57.
JMU – Ravenel 26 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 2:03.
Third Quarter:
JMU – Painter 17 pass from Centeio (Wise missed), 12:54.
JMU – Palmer 13 run (Wise kick), 7:19.
JMU – Ravenel 6 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 0:16.
Fourth Quarter:
JMU – Centeio 11 run (Wise kick), 12:55.
Individual Statistics:
Rushing:
CCU – White 7-29, Guest 14-26, Beasley 7-17, Archie 2-12, Bennett 2-4, Balthazar 2-2, Bedgood 1-1, Carpenter 1-(-1). JMU – Agyei-Obese 7-79, Palmer 8-61, Black 10-50, Centeio 6-25, Malignaggi 1-1, Rutherford 1-0, Barnett III 1-(-1).
Passing:
CCU – Guest 10-23-1-99, Archie 0-2-0-0, Carpenter 1-1-0-(-6). JMU – Centeio 17-32-0-287.
Receiving:
CCU – Pinckney 3-22, Gravette 3-17, Mobley 2-38, Brown 2-7, Bennett 1-9. JMU – Thornton 9-93, Ravenel 5-102, Brown 2-55, Greene Jr. 2-15, Painter 1-17, Knight 1-5.
