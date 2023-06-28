EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of stories about the finances of James Madison’s athletic department upon the Dukes’ move to the Sun Belt Conference.
Fans and alumni are pumping more money into James Madison’s athletic coffers than ever before. That’s a good thing for the Dukes, as the ways JMU has previously funded a winning athletic department were forced to change.
In its first year playing in the Football Bowl Subdivision, college football’s top level, JMU finished atop the East Division standings of its new conference, the Sun Belt. And the Dukes’ success wasn’t limited to the gridiron.
JMU had a winning record in each sport it played during the 2022-23 school year with volleyball and women’s basketball winning Sun Belt Tournament titles to go to the NCAA Tournament. JMU men’s basketball produced its most wins in nearly 40 years, the field hockey squad spent most of its season ranked in the Top 25 while women’s lacrosse advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals.
“We validated where we thought we could be all along,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said. “I give a tremendous amount of credit to all of our teams, and what our infrastructure has done to put us at this level. It doesn’t just happen. It takes a great deal of work and effort.”
And, of course, money.
Despite moving up from the Football Championship Subdivision, James Madison had the highest athletic budget among its new peers in the Sun Belt Conference according to the annual report published by USA Today, which examines the finances of more than 230 Division I public schools.
JMU spent $57.8 million on athletics during the 2021-22 school year. That was nearly $4.5 million more than the next Sun Belt School, in-state rival Old Dominion, which also joined the Sun Belt last summer. The Dukes outspent 10 of its 13 SBC peers by more than $15 million and more than doubled the budget of two: Southern Miss and Louisiana Monroe.
That alone is enough to catch the attention of fans of JMU’s new conference mates, but also generating much discussion was JMU athletics taking in nearly $45.5 million in student fees last year, according to the USA Today chart.
As reported in the first installment of this series, JMU officials say that number is deceptive, and every program in the Sun Belt is funded largely by the university itself with that cost eventually trickling down to students, whether in the form of tuition or student fees.
That said, by Virginia law, JMU’s jump to the FBS level means the Dukes will have to decrease its reliance on student fees. Per the Cox Bill, introduced in 2015, Virginia and Virginia Tech, members of an autonomous “Power 5” conference in the ACC, must keep student fees less than 20 percent of the sports budget.
For Old Dominion, and now JMU, as members of a non-autonomous “Group of 5” conference, that threshold is 55 percent. As an FCS member JMU was previously allowed to supplement up to 70 percent of the budget with student fees, though athletic director Jeff Bourne and former university vice president Charlie King each have been on the record since 2016 saying the Dukes were closer to 58 percent when costs such as spirit groups, pre-2015 debt service and administrative costs paid back to the university were taken out of the equation, as allowed under the Cox Bill.
Still, as JMU makes its transition to FBS, the Dukes are required to find other ways to generate revenue outside of student fees.
According to JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner, that hasn’t been an issue as excitement for the Dukes’ move to the Sun Belt Conference has generated a boost in avenues such as ticket sales and donations.
JMU generated just less than $3.6 million dollars in ticket sales for 2021-22 and brought in just less than $3.8 million in contributions, largely through the athletic fundraising arm, the Duke Club.
Both of those numbers will increase when the 2022-23 report comes out.
“When you look at all of our external revenue sources, they’ve all gone up,” Warner said. “With record ticket sales, that revenue is up. We don’t actually close the books on Duke Club (contributions) until the end of the fiscal year here in about a week, but we already know we’re going to surpass our records both for our annual fund and total giving.”
The Duke Club, which has more than 5,000 donors for the first time ever, has already surpassed $4 million in its annual fund, the general scholarship fund for JMU athletes. That’s also easily a record amount for the group. Total fundraising, with donations for capital projects and sport specific gifts included, is at more than $5 million for the first time even before a final push to end the fiscal year.
Ticket sales have also increased for men’s and women’s basketball over the past year, but the football season tickets are one of the biggest revenue drivers for the Dukes. JMU sold 8,125 season tickets prior to its priority seating deadline and just recently reopened sales. That breaks last year’s program record of more than 7,700 season tickets sold.
Of course to remain competitive at a higher level could mean even more expenses. With the uptick in ticket sales and more attractive opponents visiting Harrisonburg, there are already murmurs about expanding Bridgeforth Stadium from its roughly 25,000-seat capacity.
“I want to make sure it’s sustainable,” Bourne said of ticket sales when asked about stadium expansion. “You’re talking about tremendous costs to do that side of the stadium and that project. I want to make sure we’ve got a full sellout of the stadium, and that hopefully there is a waiting list of people hoping to buy tickets. We want to make sure there is a sustainable revenue flow there that would support it.”
