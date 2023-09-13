For all the things for James Madison to celebrate after Saturday’s come-from-behind victory at Virginia, the Dukes’ pass coverage wasn’t one of them.
While JMU completely shut down Virginia’s run game, true freshman Anthony Colandrea threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns in his first collegiate start. Colandrea completed 20 of 26 attempts and his two scoring throws or more than 60 yards in one game matched the Cavaliers total from all of last season.
The Dukes head to Troy this weekend to face the reigning Sun Belt champions, a team that traditionally loves to run the ball. JMU coach Curt Cignetti, though, wonders if the game film available on his squad might convince the Trojans to air it out.
“I fully expect them to try to pound the ball,” Cignetti said. “Of course if they watch the Virginia tape I’m sure they’ve got the quarterback coach and receiver coach saying ‘we need to throw more.’ We had a missed assignment on the very first long touchdown.”
Cignetti went on to break down the issues with stopping Colandrea and the U.Va. passing game, going into detail on every long gain. The Cavaliers had seven receivers make catches with four of them hauling in at least 68 yards worth. Virginia also racked up 207 after the catch thanks to poor tackling in the JMU secondary.
The JMU coach seemed to believe plays in which the Dukes were out of position or misread can be fixed, though Cignetti also expressed plenty of frustration with the team’s focus Tuesday in practice coming off a victory against an in-state Power Five foe.
“Our coverage did tighten up at the end,” Cignetti said. “We had some guys back there competing. (Francis) Meehan had a big interception. There were some fumble opportunities that didn’t go our way that on tape looked like they should have. We’ve just got to tighten things up a little bit.”
While one of the big plays for the Cavaliers — a 60-yard gain after a short pass to running back Perris Jones — came after sophomore cornerback Brent Austin missed a routine tackle a few yards downfield, Cignetti pointed to JMU’s more experienced safety group getting caught out of position hurting the Dukes more often than not.
“You could even say that even though I had the interception there are plays I wish I had back as well,” Meehan said. “Nobody played perfect, that’s for sure. I think as a safety group we’re a very experienced group so we understand that the things we put on tape isn’t great.”
As Cignetti looks for leaders to step up this week, those could come out of the safety group with something to prove.
“We have to kind of step up,” Meehan said. “And the fact that we are older, we need to show it a little bit more. We have got to hold ourselves accountable and focus on stopping what needs to stop.”
