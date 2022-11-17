When James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti started to talk about Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger, he soon brought up the time he went against the signal-caller during his time at the helm of Elon.
Cignetti faced Grainger during the quarterback’s freshman season at Furman and, well, as the coach put it, “We waxed those guys pretty good.”
Cignetti’s Elon team beat Grainger and Furman 45-7 in the second game of the 2018 season, but now as the Dukes prepare to face the mobile quarterback and the Panthers on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Harrisonburg, JMU is preparing for a better version of the dual-threat signal-caller.
“He’s really developed as a quarterback and they’re featuring his strengths in this offense,” Cignetti said. “He’s very dangerous as a runner. He can go the distance on you.”
Grainger, who threw for just 59 yards and an interception the first time he faced a Cignetti led program, is coming off a 349-yard performance in Georgia State’s loss to ULM this past Saturday.
As Cignetti pointed out, Grainger can run, too. He’s averaging 70.1 yards a game on the ground and is the second dual-threat quarterback the Dukes have faced in the last three weeks. He’s posted three 100-yard rushing performances in the last four weeks, including a season-best 143 at Southern Miss on Nov. 5.
But Grainger is a different type of quarterback than Louisville’s Malik Cunningham, who presented a unique challenge a couple weeks ago for the Dukes. In that contest, JMU held Cunningham to 15 carries for no gain.
“I think [Grainger is] a little different, probably plays a little bit more within the system,” Cignetti said as he compared the two quarterbacks. “Not quite as much improvising. He’s really got nice touch on the go ball.”
Outside of Grainger’s abilities as a quarterback, Georgia State will also utilize running back Tucker Gregg to establish the ground game. The Panthers enter Saturday’s matchup with the best rushing offense in the Sun Belt, averaging 241.9 yards per game.
Gregg, a former walk-on, has rushed for 669 yards and 11 touchdown this fall with Georgia State.
Cignetti said he studied Georgia State’s offense a lot during the offseason, since it isn’t the typical college football offense. Instead, the Panthers will try to run it with inside zones before using quick passing later in the game.
“Once you start over committing inside, they’ve got everything outside to get the ball in space,” Cignetti said.
And for the Dukes, who boast the best run defense in the Sun Belt Conference, the ability to stop the run will be an integral part of the game, but so will being disciplined.
“The biggest thing for us was just staying locked in on our keys,” redshirt junior safety Francis Meehan said. “Because for us if we stay locked in our keys correctly, then it’ll put us in the right spot for every play.”
The Dukes (6-3, 4-2 SBC) are looking to play spoiler this weekend, as the Panthers (4-6, 3-3 SBC) need to win their final two contests to become bowl eligible for the fourth straight season. JMU can win the Sun Belt East Division with two wins to close the season.
