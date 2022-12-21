As James Madison got hot on the football field and closed the season with a three-game winning streak this fall, it also picked up steam on the recruiting trail, too.
The Dukes, which finished atop the Sun Belt East Division, were also ranked inside the Associated Press Top 25 poll after a 5-0 start and it generated buzz about the purple and gold around the country.
In turn, that led to a wider pool of talent that JMU could recruit from.
“We got a lot of national exposure this season,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti told the Daily News-Record on Tuesday afternoon. “That translated into recruiting momentum, we saw that pick up as we headed into December.
The Dukes garnered five commitments in a 36-hour span on Sunday and Monday this week, three from the high school ranks and two transfers in the lead up to signing day.
And the progress showed on National Signing Day as the Dukes inked 19 high school commits Wednesday morning, including nine that were rated 3-star players by various national recruiting services. The 19th came late in the afternoon with Indian Head, Md., safety Jamari Somerville signing with the Dukes.
The Dukes inked 10 offensive players, seven defensive and one specialist on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. But of the 10 offensive players in the Dukes’ signing class, four were wide receivers, which Cignetti pointed to as the biggest need on the offensive side of the ball.
“Big priority on offense is rebuilding the receiving corps and adding to all the other positions as well,” Cignetti said. “In general, you want to fill in all positions with the high school guys, so that you have good numbers by class.”
JMU lost three of its top four wide receivers to graduation this fall, leaving a void for the Dukes to fill. The purple and gold signed a quartet of receivers to start rebuilding the room: Ibrahim Barry (Baltimore, Md.), Yamir Knight (Smyrna, Del.), Chris Lofton (Columbia, S.C.) and Maxwell Moss (Brooklyn Park, Md.).
Barry, who received an offer from Maryland on Monday, held true to his verbal commitment and at 6-foot-5 brings height to the Dukes’ receiving corps as the tallest in the group. Lofton, Knight and Moss are all productive high school wide outs that combined to accumulate more than 3,000 yards and 41 touchdowns this fall.
The Dukes, which won’t announce their mid-year transfers until they sign their aid agreement after arriving on campus in January, also have a trio of wide receivers from the transfer portal committed to help bolster the position group even more.
Outside of the wide receivers, the Dukes also signed running back Ke’Marion Baldwin (St. Pauls, N.C.); tight end Collin Carroll (Stafford, Va.); offensive lineman Cameron Jones (Weirton, W.Va.); offensive lineman Kyle Lenhart (New Castle, Pa.); tight end Josh Phifer (Peachtree City, Ga.); and offensive lineman Riley Robell (Harrisburg, Pa.) on the offensive side of the ball.
Defensively, the Dukes signed safety DJ Barksdale (Rock Hill, S.C.); defensive lineman Darold DeNgohe (Philadelphia); defensive tackle Mychal McMullin (Newport News, Va.); defensive lineman Samson Ogunade (Bowie, Md.); cornerback D’Angelo Ponds (Miami, Fla.); safety Evan Spivey (Philadelphia); and Gannon Weathersby (Atlanta).
“We’re excited about this high school class, the early commitments,” Cignetti said. “We expect a number of mid-year transfers also and I’m sure there will be some at the end of spring. It’s an ongoing process and this is just one phase of the recruiting effort.”
Cignetti said he expects Barksdale to enroll early in January, while the other 17 signees will arrive over the summer.
In the recruiting class that signed during the early period, Pennsylvania led the way with four commits, while Maryland had three before Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia had a pair each. There was also one signee from West Virginia, Delaware and Florida.
But for Cignetti, the lack of Virginia high schoolers in the class was something he called “a bit unusual,” even though he considers Maryland to be a part of the Commonwealth for recruiting purposes.
“I think the move to FBS made us more attractive in some of the outlying areas,” Cignetti said. “And when you look at some of the northern guys that tend to look at their G5 options, there aren’t quite as many for them, so we became a much more attractive option than maybe in the past. I anticipate signing more Virginia guys in the future, it’s just the way it worked out this year.”
The recruiting class, which came on strong late, adding Phifer — a 3-star tight end that logged more than 500 career receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his high school career — on Wednesday is something that will help set the tone for JMU’s future seasons in the FBS.
That includes the transfer portal additions that are set to join the team in January: quarterbacks Jordan McCloud and Brett Griffis; wide receivers Phoenix Sproles, Omarion Dollison and Elijah Sarratt; running back Ty Son Lawton; defensive back Tre’Von Jones; and punter Ryan Hanson.
Cignetti added that by the time the season rolls around, he expects the Dukes to be at 85 scholarships, the FBS maximum. JMU played with 77 this fall in its debut FBS campaign.
“Once it’s all said and done and the class is complete before we go to camp in August, this is going to be a very important class,” Cignetti said. “It’s going to be a big class and it’s going to be a talented class.”
