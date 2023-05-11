Roster roulette continues at James Madison as the Dukes have stayed tantalizingly close to finalizing the men’s basketball squad for the 2023-24 season, but lost an incoming high school recruit Wednesday.
Tyshawn Archie, a three-star combo guard from Houston, Texas, who played for Spire Institute and Academy in Ohio this season, announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that he had requested a release from his national letter of intent with JMU and would reopen his recruitment.
Archie committed to JMU in October of 2022 and signed with the Dukes later that fall, choosing James Madison over San Jose State, Longwood and others. Archie and 6-8 power forward Jaylen Carey were the Dukes only high school recruits in the 2023 class thus far.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, I have prayerfully decided to decommit from JMU,” Archie posted on Twitter. “I requested a release from my NLI. My recruitment is now open.”
Archie had not responded to a message from the Daily News-Record by Wednesday night, but had already received scholarship offers from Louisiana Tech and Tulsa.
It’s been a busy few weeks for JMU on the recruiting trail. The Dukes have picked up commitments from a trio of transfers: Robert Morris guard Michael Green III, Colorado wing Quincy Allen and Boston College big man TJ Bickerstaff.
Less than a week after Bickerstaff announced his commitment to JMU, Dukes power forward Justin Amadi entered the NCAA transfer portal, but withdrew his name a few days later.
With Amadi back in and Archie out, JMU has two scholarships left to fill ahead of next season.
Raekown Horton, a 6-6 swing man who played the past two seasons at College of Charleston, is expected to announce his transfer destination sometime Thursday.
Horton, who averaged 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds for a Cougars team that spent much of last season ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, has been a prime recruiting target for the Dukes.
As JMU looks to fill its final scholarships, some potentially interesting players have entered the transfer portal in the past week. Among them are 6-4 guard Jaylin Sellers, who averaged 13.5 points this season at Ball State, 6-4 Kansas City guard Shemarri Allen (17 ppg), Mississippi State freshman Martavious Russell and Saint Peter’s guard Jaylen Murray (12.5 ppg).
There are also still Class of 2023 high school players who could remain on the Dukes’ radar including Jayden Reid, a three-star point guard from Long Island and former Ole Miss commit Jordan Burks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.