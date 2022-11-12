NORFOLK — A week after James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio completed just four passes as the Dukes attempted to control the ground, the Colorado State transfer flipped the script against Old Dominion.
Centeio started 11-for-11 and led JMU to a 37-3 win over ODU at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday afternoon, marking the Dukes’ first victory over the Monarchs in program history.
The Dukes entered the day riding a three-game losing streak, but with a healthier Centeio — who missed JMU’s loss against Marshall and played at 66 percent at Louisville last week, according to head coach Curt Cignetti — were able to play the style of offense they won the first five games with.
“We were going to go back to playing offense like we play offense,” Cignetti said. “It was good … being very balanced, being in control of the game in the second half midway through after [Jailin Walker’s] interception. It felt like earlier in the year where we were playing well and the sideline was celebrating for the guys making plays on the field. Everything was kind of going right, you know what I mean.”
Centeio threw for 304 yards on 18-of-21 passing, propelling JMU’s offense to 492 total yards, the most since the Dukes’ loss at Georgia Southern on Oct. 15 (675). Centeio was named Oyster Bowl MVP for his performance, the first JMU player to receive the honor.
After going 4-of-15 against Louisville, where the game plan was to run the ball, Centeio kicked off the contest against the Monarchs completing his first 11 pass attempts.
“I knew that I felt that I was going to have this type of game,” Centeio said. “Just how the week went, the game plan and all that. Everybody had a great attitude this week, even after coming off the three-game slump. I knew that we were going to shake that.”
The Dukes’ offense got rolling early, going on a 12-play opening drive, moving the ball 82 yards in the process. JMU capped the efficient series with a 1-yard rushing score from running back Percy Agyei-Obese.
Two drives later, the Dukes’ struck again, this time in quick fashion. Centeio hit wide receiver Kris Thornton for a 46-yard gain to get to the ODU 9-yard line and two plays later, the quarterback kept himself for a 6-yard score.
The passing attack and running game complimented each other for almost the entire afternoon, which Thornton said was the team’s goal heading into the contest.
“It feels great to get back and win,” Thornton said. “We tried to go back to being balanced on offense and I think that worked out. We really went back to what we’ve been doing for those first five wins and we came back and got a win.”
Not only did the Dukes’ offense play complimentary football with itself, but JMU’s defense also helped in the cause.
Linebacker Jailin Walker intercepted Hayden Wolff’s pass and returned it for a touchdown in the third quarter, marking his third pick of the season and second score on a return.
From there, the Dukes kept their foot on the gas, which ended with a Kaelon Black 1-yard rushing touchdown.
But when the offense stalled in scoring position, the Dukes were able to capitalize with a trio of field goals from Camden Wise, including a career-long 44 yarder.
“He kicked the ball well today and one was against the wind, too,” Cignetti said of Wise. “That was pretty stiff wind on the right hash, I think, which is the hash he doesn’t like. He was great today.”
The Dukes (6-3, 4-2) snapped their three-game losing streak — which was the first since 2013 — in the win and secured their 20th straight season of being .500 or better.
But it also would have clinched bowl eligibility if the Dukes weren’t a transitioning team to the FBS, which Centeio thought was a big deal for the program.
“That’s a huge statement,” Centeio said. “That means JMU should have been FBS a long time ago. We’re not eligible to go to a bowl game, but I say we bowling still.”
James Madison 7 10 13 7 – 37
Old Dominion 0 3 0 0 – 3
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
JMU – Agyei-Obese 1 run (Wise kick), 8:11.
Second Quarter
JMU – Centeio 6 run (Wise kick), 13:49.
JMU – Wise 33 field goal, 4:13.
ODU – Sanchez 29 field goal, 0:05.
Third Quarter
JMU – Wise 21 field goal, 8:20.
JMU – Walker 29 interception (Wise kick), 7;47.
JMU – Wise 44 field goal, 0:26.
Fourth Quarter
JMU – Black 1 run (Wise kick), 5:47.
Individual Statistics
Rushing:
JMU – Agyei-Obese 16-82, Black 11-51, Palmer 4-24, Centeio 14-17, Atkins 1-10, Malignaggi 2-7, Painter 0-1, Rutherford 1-0. ODU – Wolff 9-27, Watson 11-22, Sims 3-14, Clark 3-12, Wicks 2-7, Harvey 1-(-4).
Passing:
JMU – Centeio 18-21-1-304, Atkins 0-1-1. ODU – Wolff 12-22-2-112, Clark 2-4-1-37.
Receiving:
JMU – Thornton 6-140, Black 4-37, Painter 3-49, Greene 3-23, Knight 1-32, Horton 1-23.
