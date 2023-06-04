A year ago, James Madison turned it’s women’s basketball staff over, hiring three new assistant coaches, and the end result was a Sun Belt Conference championship and return to the NCAA Tournament.
Heading into 2023-24, JMU will continue to have Neil Harrow, Lexie Barrier and Kayla Cooper-Williams as the full-time assistants under head coach Sean O’Regan. But the Dukes success has led to other members of the staff getting new opportunities.
Evan Turkish, who spent the past season as the director of recruiting and player development for the Dukes, was hired as an assistant coach at Appalachian State while Madison Green is heading to Indiana as a graduate assistant after working as a graduate manager for the Dukes last season.
"We are excited to add Evan to our coaching staff," App State coach Angel Elderkin said. "It was obvious in our first call that he has not only a great basketball mind but also the passion and commitment to work hard and grow on and off the court with our student athletes. His recent success with James Madison University and experience in the Sun Belt will be a tremendous asset to our program.”
Turkish returns to a full assistants role after previously holding that role at Nicholls State.
Green played four seasons at JMU before joining the staff last season. Her path into the coaching ranks somewhat mirrors former teammates Barrier and Cooper-Williams. Barrier worked as a graduate assistant at North Carolina State shortly after graduating JMU, then was an assistant at Marshall for one year before returning to JMU.
Cooper-WIlliams held a graduate manager position at JMU after her playing career ended before taking over as the director of recruiting. She was promoted to an assistant coach at her alma mater prior to the 2022-23 season.
Green, like Barrier, will get her first outside coaching experience with a high-major powerhouse.
“I think that is a pretty cool opportunity for her,” O’Regan said. “That’s a top 10 women’s program right now. I was really pumped for her and how far she’s come in a year.”
Also on the move is former JMU post player Kadidia Toure, who impressed in limited action as a true freshman last season but entered the NCAA transfer portal following the season. Toure has reportedly committed to Arizona State, joining Louisville-bound Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Kiki Jefferson among JMU players to transfer to high-major programs.
Though Toure heads to the Pac-12, it could be an opportunity for more playing time with the Dukes bringing back a pair of 6-4 centers with starting experience in Ksyusha Kozlova and Anna Goodman.
Arizona State went 8-20 and 1-17 in Pac-12 play last season in their first year under former Delaware coach Natasha Adair.
‘It’s just really rare in this college basketball world right now to not play, but be patient,” O’Regan said prior to Toure’s commitment to ASU. “You know how I felt about Kadidia Toure. I tried to explain that to her, but she has chosen at this point in time not to believe me. I do think she was poised to take over some minutes. She’s looking for something else, and maybe I shouldn’t speculate. Maybe it’s more guaranteed minutes. What I tried to explain to Kadidia is, Kiki’s 30 minutes can get dispersed in a lot of different ways.”
