Perhaps at time James Madison really does have too much of a good thing.
Even during a hot start to the season, the Dukes often lamented not having their full roster available thanks to a variety of injuries and ailments that struck the team prior to Sun Belt Conference play.
So on the one hand, it was a bit strange JMU’s first three-game losing streak of the season coincided with finally having all 13 scholarship players at the ready for a couple of games, though it didn’t last long as power forward Alonzo Sule was a late scratch at South Alabama earlier in the week.
On the other, finding the right balance of playing time might have been a struggle with 11 guys who have more than earned the right to see the floor. Especially in terms of managing minutes in the backcourt.
“I think different games are going to dictate different things,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “I look at some of these other teams in the league and they’ve had their starting five, or who they think is their starting five, available every game. Right now we’re still trying to find ourselves. We’re still trying to have an offensive identity and a defensive identity.”
The depth of this JMU team is rare, particularly for a mid-major program. The Dukes have had nine different players lead them in scoring this season and 12 score in double figures at least once. Five JMU players have earned some kind of all-conference honor or award in their careers and a handful more have been starters on conference championship teams.
With that, the Dukes have 10 players averaging between 17 and 27 minutes per game. An 11th, freshman Xavier Brown, has averaged 12 minutes while checking into 18 of JMU’s 19 games.
Saturday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, the Dukes were once again down a man with Terrence Edwards battling a nagging injury. That was ostensibly a huge loss. Edwards was averaging 11.6 points per game, second on the team and has been one of JMU’s steadiest weapons on both ends of the floor.
Thursday night at South Alabama, Edwards scored 20 points to lead the Dukes.
Yet Saturday, coming off three straight Sun Belt losses, JMU’s offense bounced back in a big way, cruising to an 83-71 victory against a Georgia Southern squad that came in atop the Sun Belt standings.
While injuries and foul trouble have often taken some of the decision making out of Byington’s hands, it does also appear a rotation is forming somewhat with veterans establishing themselves.
Vado Morse has played 30 or more minutes six times this season, including Saturday’s 25-point outburst against Georgia Southern. Takal Molson is averaging 26 minutes per game over the past 10 while Mezie Offurum has played 26.5 minutes a night since coming back from a hand injury suffered in early December. Noah Freidel and Edwards are also each averaging 22 minutes a game or more in conference play.
Saturday, with Edwards out, the Dukes core group appeared to be Morse, Molson, Freidel and Offurum. Each played at least 27 minutes and all scored in double figures.
That could be a rotation taking shape by default. Sule and Terell Strickland are still playing limited minutes by order of the training staff as they deal with nagging injuries. That’s left Strickland and Tyree Ihenacho splitting time at point guard while Sule, Justin Amadi and Julien Wooden are often sharing minutes in the post alongside Offurum.
“I haven’t had that option where I have everybody and everybody is healthy,” Byington said. “I found out with Terrence Edwards 30 minutes before this game he wasn’t going to play, same with Alonzo Sule (at South Alabama). Even right now, the trainer comes to me a day before, two days before, and we’ve got multiple guys on minute restrictions. I’m juggling that. We’re going to have to adjust throughout the year. I do think we’ll find ourself a little bit more.”
Roles are seemingly becoming more defined. Take Brown, for instance. The young guard from Williamsburg has been impressive in his first college season, and has made key plays in JMU’s two most impressive conference victories when the Dukes knocked off Marshall and Georgia Southern, which each sit tied for first in the conference standings.
But after playing 17 minutes and scoring 11 points against Marshall with Morse out, he followed that up with six scoreless minutes against Texas State and didn’t get into the game during a loss to Appalachian State.
Saturday, he again played just six minutes, but sparked a key run with a steal and a layup while giving the veteran guards a much-needed rest.
“If y’all had been to our practices, he’s always an energy guy,” Morse said of Brown. “He brings it every day. He motivated us, to be honest with you. He made the play and hyped us up. When a guy like that comes into the game, we know he’s going to make plays.”
While Byington certainly would have enjoyed having a full roster and established rotation by now, a possible fortunate byproduct is the potential to peak late in the season.
“I think the best is yet to come for this team,” Byington said. “We’re doing some things well, but at the same time, we’re still kind of finding our way. That’s OK. Right now it’s middle of January and it’s going to be a one-bid league. The league is beating each other up right now. We’ve got to get on a roll and we’ve got to play good basketball at the right time. I think we will.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.