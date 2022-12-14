It’s been more than a year since James Madison has played a game with its full allotment of rotation players healthy.
In fact, the Dukes have played only two of their past 43 games at full strength, dating back to Valentine's Day of 2021.
JMU (8-3) likely won’t have all of its top 11 players available Sunday when it returns to action against Long Island at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, but the Dukes are inching closer toward potentially fielding a healthy roster once their first-ever run at a Sun Belt Conference championship begins at the end of December.
“It’s a challenge this time of year,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “As a coaching staff, we really get together and see what we’re doing right and what we have to fix. I think we’re doing a lot of things right, but I still don’t think we quite know our team. We’re constantly adjusting our lineup and our roster and roles are changing.”
Since Byington arrived at JMU from Georgia Southern before the 2020-21 season, the Dukes have been a formidable bunch when fully loaded. Back in 2021, JMU was in the midst of a seven-game winning streak and on the way to the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title when CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis went down with a knee injury that February.
The following season, JMU managed to play back-to-back games with a full 10-man rotation, beating Virginia and Radford to improve to 9-2. That led into a nearly month-long pause as COVID-19 ran through the roster, followed by season-ending injuries to guards Takal Molson and Terell Strickland.
Injuries and illness didn’t go away to start the 2022-23 campaign, but the Dukes have managed to ride through the setbacks to start strong. Two of JMU’s three losses have come on the road to Virginia and North Carolina, despite the Dukes missing guard Tyree Ihenacho for the first eight games, Strickland all season thus far and Molson and Terrence Edwards among JMU players who have been struck with the flu.
And just as Ihenacho returned to action and with Strickland’s return nearing, Mount St. Mary’s transfer Mezie Offurum sat out Saturday’s victory against Gallaudet after injuring his hand against Virginia.
For Byington, the week off between games while players finish final exams, hasn’t been about tactical adjustments.
Instead, he’s let the players refresh their minds and bodies for what he hopes is a healthy run through the Sun Belt.
“By the time the guys get to practice with you, their brains are fried,” Byington said. “They have a lot on their plate right now. We have multiple study halls. Hopefully they can take care of business academic-wise and by the end of the week, we can get some bodies back and healthier.”
JMU is aiming to have Strickland, who has been at least a part-time starter for the Dukes since his freshman season, back against LIU. That’s only in part because the Sharks are coached by his father and former NBA standout Rod Strickland.
It’s a game Terell Strickland has been looking forward to for months and his activity level in practices has increased in recent days.
Offurum, who is averaging 10.1 points and a team-best 5.6 rebounds per game, could miss a few more games but the Dukes are hopeful he’s ready for conference play.
“We’re going to be without Mezie for a little bit,” Byington. “Terell is actually doing practice right now. He needs the final clearance with a CT scan. Kind of the target has been this LIU game and if it’s on schedule he’s coming back then but if not, he’s coming back soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.