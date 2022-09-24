BOONE, NC — James Madison linebacker Jailin Walker saw it on film and was waiting for Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice to throw the ball on a run-pass option early in the fourth quarter.
When Brice unloaded, Walker leaped and high-pointed the ball for his first-career interception.
The turnover gave JMU the ball inside the 10-yard line, trailing by three points as the Dukes were trying to complete a 25-point comeback.
As JMU head coach Curt Cignetti saw Walker come down with the ball, he realized the Dukes had an opportunity to take their first lead since they led 3-0 in the first quarter.
“I was just thinking ‘Wow, this really could happen,’” Cignetti said.
The Dukes didn’t waste any time, scoring two plays later on a 4-yard carry from running back Kaelon Black, completing the second-half rally to beat App State 32-28 on Saturday afternoon at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
JMU scored 29 unanswered points to earn its first win at App State since 1991 and record its first win in the Sun Belt Conference.
The Dukes may have taken control in the second half, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing.
App State scored 28 points in the second quarter, including 14 points off of two JMU fumbles, but the Dukes’ offense wasn’t running in sync either.
Cignetti said some plays didn’t have protections set or a motion wasn’t sent or the center snapped the ball too early.
Those miscues led the offense to stall and the Mountaineers’ lead continued to pile on. But quarterback Todd Centeio said the offense worked the issues out in the second quarter and they were able to establish a rhythm.
“I felt like in the second quarter, we ended up settling in and playing way better,” Centeio said. “Running game started getting going and then I hit [Black] on the wheel route for the touchdown and I feel like that really helped us put our best foot forward in the game.”
Centeio was able to connect with Black for a 23-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to cut App State’s lead to 18 points going into halftime.
Black, who took a larger role in the offense as the Dukes were without starter Percy Agyei-Obese against App State, logged 85 rushing yards and the touchdown reception.
But on top of the missed calls in the early going, Centeio was playing with a sore shoulder, which he hurt on the team’s first drive.
Cignetti said he didn’t find out about it until halftime, but Centeio played through it. The sixth-year quarterback said it was uncomfortable, but he was going to give is all.
“It really unsettled me and I really had to lock back in,” Centeio said.
In the second half, JMU’s offense started to look like its old self. But so did its defense.
After the Dukes defense forced the third straight App State three-and-out in the second half, JMU took over on the Mountaineers' 40-yard line. They weren’t able to move the ball much after the first pair of punts, but this one was different.
Centeio used his legs to pick up 14 yards on fourth-and-five, getting the Dukes to the 2-yard line. From there he punched it in himself to pull the Dukes within 11.
On the ensuing drive, the Dukes defense forced another punt. It was the fourth of five punts in the half for the Mountaineers and Walker said the defense’s second half performance came from staying even keeled.
“We just had to keep our composure,” Walker said. “We couldn’t let it dictate the game and we had to play it next play.”
JMU drove 92 yards on its next drive, capitalized by a 36-yard passing touchdown from Centeio to wide receiver Terrance Green.
Green hadn’t been targeted before that and was coming off a game against Norfolk State where he had a couple drops. That didn’t matter for Centeio. He still trusted the Monmouth transfer to make the play.
“I really was running up to him tearing up because I was so proud of him,” Centeio said. “It’s easy to put your tail between your legs and drop your head, but he always kept it solid and went out there and executed when he needed to.”
The Dukes made the 2-point conversion to pull within three points of the Mountaineers and it appeared the comeback was close to being complete.
That’s where Walker stepped in. His interception set up the Dukes’ game-winning score and the Dukes (3-0, 1-0) kept their hot start to the season rolling.
Centeio finished 16-of-28 passing for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while wide receiver Reggie Brown led the Dukes with 81 yards on four receptions.
Although the Dukes struggled in the first half, they found a way to beat one of the nation’s hottest teams on the road.
For Cignetti, the win showed how his team was able to play to the bar that he has set for the program.
“There’s a pride at JMU, there’s a culture at JMU and there’s a standard,” Cignetti said. “And we weren’t living up to the standard. Everybody understood that at halftime. In the second half, we lived up to the standard.”
James Madison 3 7 7 15 – 32
Appalachian State 0 28 0 0 – 28
First Quarter:
JMU – Wise 27 kick, 8:10
Second Quarter:
APP – Peoples 2 run (Hughes kick), 13:45.
APP – Gibbs 10 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 11:45.
APP – Stroman 27 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 8:37.
APP – Noel 5 run (Hughes kick), 6:10
JMU – Black 23 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 2:16.
Third Quarter:
JMU – Centeio 2 run (Wise kick), 1:19.
Fourth Quarter:
JMU – Greene 36 pass from Centeio (2-point conversion good), 11:28.
JMU – Black 4 run (Wise kick), 10:36.
