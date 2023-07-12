The priority deadline for James Madison men’s basketball season tickets is Friday, and the Dukes home schedule is not entirely clear at this point. But with a roster featuring five transfers, JMU will hit the road early and often to test its new group ahead of conference play.
That includes potentially its two toughest non-conference games away from Harrisonburg to open the season as well as two trips outside the United States before Thanksgiving, including exhibition games on a trip to Italy later this month.
The Dukes start a 10-day tour of Italy on July 28 with three exhibition games and head to Mexico in November for the Cancun Challenge, in which JMU will face Southern Illinois and either Fresno State or New Mexico State.
Of course the Dukes, predicted to be the top team in the Sun Belt according to metrics such as Bart Torvik’s T-Rank, will put themselves to the test right away with a season-opening road game against Michigan State on Nov. 6. The Spartans are predicted as No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament by the latest ESPN Bracketology.
JMU will follow that up with a short trip to Kent State three days later to face the defending MAC champions.
Playing a road game against a team generally expected to finish in the Top 10 doesn’t necessarily fit into the Sun Belt’s advised scheduling model. According to JMU coach Mark Byington, the Sun Belt is aiming to schedule as many home games as possible, but when SBC teams do hit the road to take a paycheck against high-major conference foes data suggests playing teams expected to finish outside the Top 20 gives the Sun Belt the best opportunity to boost its NET rankings.
That’s not a philosophy Byington necessarily agrees with.
“Our league has kind of told us to stay away from playing teams on the road that are Top 20 teams and Power 5 teams, guarantees or not,” Byington said earlier in the offseason. “I’m not completely bought into that. I understand what they are doing, but I think you learn a lot about a team in some of those situations. It’s usually on national television and some of these things aren’t bad things at all.”
JMU has 11 known non-conference games ahead of the priority deadline and could play up to 13 non-conference games. Known home opponents for the Dukes include Radford, Buffalo, Coppin State and Howard. JMU will also face another MAC team at home in February as part of the MAC-Sun Belt challenge, with the exact matchup determined in January.
SUMMER STANDOUT
Former JMU star Matt Lewis, the 2021 CAA Player of the Year, continues to chase his NBA aspirations playing in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League with the Brooklyn Nets.
In three games this summer, Lewis is averaging 9.7 points, two rebounds and an assist per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. In the summer opener against Cleveland, Lewis hit two key fourth quarter buckets, including a go-ahead score, as the Nets rallied from 18 down.
Lewis spent the previous two years as part of the Minnesota Timberwolves organization, making Minnesota’s Summer League roster and playing the past two seasons with the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G-League.
