James Madison will hit the road to open the 2023-24 men’s basketball season with the Dukes picking up a game against a Big Ten power to start Mark Byington’s fourth year as head coach.
JMU, which finished 22-11 last season, will travel to Michigan State for a Nov. 6 game at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. The game was first reported by Rocco Miller. It will be the first-ever meeting between the Dukes and the Spartans, but something of a family affair as JMU assistant coach Matt Bucklin is the nephew of Michigan State head coach and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Tom Izzo.
The contest likely means an extended road trip to open the season for JMU, which travels to reigning Mid-American Conference champion Kent State for the inaugural MAC-Sun Belt Challenge on Nov. 9.
The Dukes non-conference slate is beginning to take shape with 11 of 13 possible games now known. JMU will take on Buffalo at home Nov. 29 and also have home games against Coppin State and Howard, as well as road trips to Hampton and Long Island.
JMU will also take part in the Cancun Challenge, which includes a home game against Radford on Nov. 17 before traveling to Mexico to face Southern Illinois and either Fresno State or New Mexico State.
A second game in the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge will also be played in Harrisonburg in February with matchups determined in January based on NET rankings at the time.
Though the Dukes played three games against non-Division I opponents last season, that won’t be the case this time around as JMU has two games yet to announce. Byington had previously hinted the Dukes could play more than one road game against a high-major conference opponent.
Michigan State finished 21-13 and 11-8 in the Big Ten last season before falling to Kansas State in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Spartans are led by former Northeastern point guard Tyson Walker, who scored 30 points to go along with five steals and five assists in a loss the last time he faced the Dukes, a 2020-21 Colonial Athletic Association contest in Byington’s first season as JMU’s head coach.
