It’s still Kiki Jefferson’s team. But the James Madison star had plenty of help down the stretch as the Dukes pulled out a 73-68 overtime victory at rival Old Dominion Saturday.
The victory, and the performance of Jefferson and her fellow Dukes in the extra period, could hardly have been bigger. JMU (22-6, 12-4 Sun Belt) grabbed the top spot in the SBC standings after holding ODU without a field goal for the final 4:30 of overtime.
Jefferson finished with 30 points, including 6-for-6 from the free throw line in overtime after the Monarchs (19-10, 11-5) opened up a six-point lead quickly after the end of regulation. But plenty of other Dukes made huge plays for JMU to finish the game on a 12-1 run.
Senior point guard Caroline Germond finished with 14 points in 41 minutes and drew a huge charge late on ODU’s Amari Young, who had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Monarchs. Kseniia Kozlova had 10 points and six rebounds before fouling out in the extra period and made a bucket with five seconds remaining in regulation.
The victory gave JMU a regular-season sweep in the rivalry that dates back to the days the programs dominated the Colonial Athletic Association. It was the Dukes’ seventh consecutive victory in the series overall.
Young opened the game scorching hot, making ODU's first six shots to score 12 points in the first five minutes. But a couple of early buckets from Caroline Germond, including a 3-pointer with 3:42 left in the first quarter, had it tied 12-12.
Germond added another 3-pointer late in the first quarter, but the Monarchs held a 19-17 lead after one.
After seeing ODU shoot nearly 70 percent from the field in the opening period, Jefferson warmed up for the Dukes while the home team cooled off a bit.
A basket by Anna Goodman made it 26-20 JMU just over two minutes into the second. Young got another bucket to fall to tie it up again 30-30 before Kaye Clark hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left in the half to send the Monarchs to the locker room leading 33-31.
JMU continued to struggle offensively in the third, particularly typical sharpshooter Peyton McDaniel, but the Dukes managed to stay close. A layup from Jamia Hazell made it 41-all with two minutes left in the quarter.
McDaniel finally connected on a 3-pointer to give the Dukes a 44-42 lead after three.
But ODU responded and opened the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run to jump back on top.
But Germond's impressive game continued and a step-back jumper brought the Dukes back. Jefferson put JMU back on top, 54-52, midway through the fourth with a pair of free throws.
JMU appeared to make it a four-point lead with less than two minutes left, but a layup by Kozlova was waved off for a shot clock violation and ODU answered to make it 57-57.
The teams then traded four buckets in the final 30 seconds. Kozlova scored through contact with five seconds left, but after a timeout ODU got it in to Young for the tie before the buzzer to force the extra period.
JMU is back in action Wednesday at Appalachian State before returning home Friday for the regular season finale against Marshall.
