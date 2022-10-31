During James Madison’s final open week last week, head coach Curt Cignetti and the Dukes didn’t hit the practice field that much as the team tried to mend its banged up players.
But though they didn’t put their helmets on much, the Dukes still worked on themselves in their final week off this season, trying to diagnose what’s gone wrong in the past two contests.
Cignetti called it a “self scout” where he and the Dukes looked at different facets of JMU’s first seven contests and how they can improve on them.
“It’s different areas,” Cignetti said. “It might be third down, it might be red area, might be defense. … I wouldn’t give away all of our secrets, but they're critical areas where we feel like where we could make some improvement and help ourselves moving forward.”
A common theme of Cignetti’s past couple media availabilities has been limiting turnovers, which the Dukes were able to do in their first five games, but have struggled in that department in the previous two.
“Before you can win a football game, you got to make sure you don’t lose a football game,” Cignetti said last week. “So that’s been very uncharacteristic of us, a team that led the country in turnover margin last season. That has really put us behind the eight ball.”
In both of the Dukes’ losses, JMU has turned the ball over a combined nine times. But if you ask Cignetti, that number is really 11 in his eyes.
There’s the seven interceptions and the two fumbles lost in the pair of contests, but Cignetti is also counting the two special teams errors as turnovers, too.
First it was a punt blocked for a touchdown at Georgia Southern and the other was an extra point that was blocked and returned for a two-point score against Marshall.
“We’ve turned the ball over 11 times the last two weeks if you include the two special-teams plays, which were huge momentum swings,” Cignetti said.
Cignetti’s other goal for the off week was to get some of his players dealing with injuries healthy and back on the field.
The Dukes were without starting quarterback Todd Centeio and right tackle Nick Kidwell against Marshall and lost left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt during the loss to the Thundering Herd.
On top of those injuries, the Dukes have been without defensive end Mikail Kamara for the last three games and running back Solomon Vanhorse for the past two. Cignetti did announce that the Dukes would be without safety Sam Kidd for the remainder of the season last week and said linebacker Mateo Jackson may miss significant time with a high ankle sprain.
Cignetti didn’t give a specific answer on whether or not the Dukes would get any of their injured players back for sure against Louisville this weekend, but later alluded to it on Monday morning.
“I think the biggest thing really was getting our guys rejuvenated,” Cignetti said. “We’ve been at it pretty good making this jump, coming off of an FCS roster …. We had some guys banged up … and to me that was the No. 1 thing. I feel confident we’re going to get some guys back.”
Royal Rivalry Kickoff Time Set
JMU’s final road game of the season, a trek to Old Dominion on Nov. 12, will kickoff at 1 p.m. and be streamed on ESPN+.
It will be the third meeting between the two programs as JMU searches for its first win over the Monarchs. ODU took the first meeting 23-20 on Oct. 29, 2011 in Norfolk and then beat the Dukes during the following season 38-28 in Harrisonburg.
