For James Madison head coach Mark Byington, a timeout called early in the second half on Thursday night had the feeling of a boxing match.
Coastal Carolina was riding a 12-0 run, which pulled the Chanticleers level at 51 with the Dukes, and the third-year head coach needed to meet with his players.
The stoppage in play was Byington’s way of calling his team to its boxing corner, helping the purple and gold reset before heading back onto the floor.
“I looked at the faces of my guys and I was just extremely positive,” Byington recalled. “I felt like I was the corner man in a boxing match, where I was just like, ‘You guys got it. You’re OK. Believe. We’re fine, we’re fine.’”
The contest had the feeling of a boxing fight, even though JMU led Coastal Carolina by 18 with four minutes to play in the first half. But the Dukes’ offense started to sputter in front of the 5,609 purple and gold faithful — the largest crowd of the season.
While JMU dealt with missed shot after missed shot, Coastal went to work.
The Chanticleers went on a 7-0 run to close the first half to inch themselves out from behind. Soon after the halftime break, Coastal jumped out to its dozen-point run to even the score.
And as the teal and white team from the Myrtle Beach area had the momentum, JMU’s student section was looking for a spark.
“We want offense,” chants rained down from the JMU student section, a whopping 2,865 clad in black, as Byington called a timeout in an effort to halt the Chanticleers’ offensive outburst.
The pause in action allowed the Dukes to settle down after weathering the Chanticleers’ comeback effort, which helped JMU to a 75-69 win over Coastal Carolina — even though the waning minutes of the second half were a back and forth affair.
While the Dukes were in a tight game down the stretch, which included six ties, JMU never relinquished the lead.
And its student section was a big reason why.
“I think they picked us up in the bad times and that’s what we needed,” Byington said. “I thought they were positive with us. … They were staying with us and almost wouldn’t let our guys get down — that’s a home court advantage.”
It appeared to be the largest student section of the season inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center, which was a welcomed sight for the Dukes — particularly guard Terrence Edwards.
During the Dukes’ road game at Southern Miss on _, Edwards was the brunt of the Golden Eagles’ student section, which guard Vado Morse laughed about after beating Coastal Carolina.
Edwards, who was also laughing, enjoyed having his peers on his side, rather than chirping him throughout the game.
“It was helpful,” Edwards said. “When we play at other schools, the student section be deep, they be talking and stuff, so it’s good to finally play at home and have some people on our side.”
But before the Dukes used their home fans to their advantage, the arena was quiet as Coastal Carolina used a few runs to claw its way back into the contest.
Byington admitted that part of the Chanticleers’ comeback effort came from poor play from the Dukes and well-timed shots knocked down by the teal and white.
“They made shots, they made plays,” Byington said. “We got a little bit sloppy, truthfully, to let them back in.”
JMU missed a trio of shots and had one turnover during Coastal Carolina’s 12-0 run in which they made four of their six shot attempts.
But after Byington called timeout to regroup his team — or wipe their face with the towel in the boxing ring — the Dukes responded to take a three-point lead.
After the game, multiple JMU players said it was a good learning experience to have since most games in the Sun Belt Conference will come down to the final few minutes of the contest.
“We know the rest of these games might be one possession games, so we’re just trying to get better at winning those close games when they come down to the end,” Edwards said. “That’s what we’ve been working on because we know every game is probably going to be a one possession game.”
Edwards wasn’t alone in that mindset. Forward Julien Wooden and guard Vado Morse both agreed with high-flying Edwards..
Morse scored 15 points to pace the Dukes, helped the Dukes land the final punch with a pair of free throws to make it a four-point game with less than two minutes to play.
“We were up [18] and they came back and made huge runs,” Morse said. “That shows that they’re going to come in with a fight, we just got to punch back.”
