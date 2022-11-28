Following James Madison’s 47-7 win over No. 23 Coastal Carolina on Saturday afternoon, head coach Curt Cignetti looked forward to sitting on his Lazy Boy with a vodka-and-diet tonic in hand while watching the evening slate of college football games.
It would be a rare moment of relaxation for Cignetti, who completed his fourth season at the helm of the Dukes, after he led JMU to an 8-3 season in its first FBS campaign.
But soon enough, it’ll be time for Cignetti and the rest of his staff to tackle roster management for next season, which includes recruiting — especially the transfer portal.
Cignetti will meet with each player this week for 1-on-1 meetings to discuss this past season and what’s next to kickoff his roster management process. After that comes recruiting.
Even though JMU had immediate success at the FBS level, Cignetti knows that he can’t be complacent with his roster. And the Dukes’ 40-point win over Coastal, who will represent the Sun Belt Conference East Division in the title game next weekend, will be an important thing to attract prospective players — either at the high school level or in the transfer portal.
“College football is a fluid dynamic. Conferences look a certain way now, a year from now they may look different, five years from now, who knows what they’ll look like 10 years from now,” Cignetti said. “So you’ve got to keep improving your program and this ought to be a catalyst to help us recruit and attract attention across the country.”
The transfer portal fully opens on Dec. 5, but teams are allowed to communicate with graduate transfers and FCS players. JMU has landed verbal commitments from two players in the transfer portal in the past week: North Dakota State wide receiver Phoenix Sproles and Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud.
Cignetti called the upcoming 45 day period of the transfer portal window being open — Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 — a “critical time ” for the Dukes.
And with JMU’s season being over the earliest it’s been in years, since the Dukes don’t have an FCS playoff run to make like they have in years past, the coaching staff has more time to dive into recruiting.
“Going to a bowl would have been nice, but this was our bowl game,” Cignetti said. “Now we have to have a terrific recruiting season because it’s all about recruiting and development and now we have to add retention to that. You’ve got to be able to retain your best players.”
Retainment will be a big piece to Cignetti’s roster management puzzle after what happened following last season.
The Dukes lost two critical players to the transfer portal a year ago as wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey both found new homes for this fall.
Wells transferred to South Carolina, where he’s recorded 898 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns this season with the Gamecocks. Tucker-Dorsey landed at Texas, where he was a rotational piece on the Longhorns’ defense and recorded 34 total tackles.
Cignetti thought that the Dukes’ win over Coastal Carolina will help with recruiting, but the entire work of the season might have turned heads in different parts of the country too.
“I think this helps recruiting,” Cignetti said. “I think the ODU win helps in-state recruiting, helps recruiting in Maryland also, probably North Carolina some. It helps with portal kids. Georgia State was our seventh win, another feather in our cap, nice comeback win kind of like App State.”
As the Dukes prepare to make a recruiting push, hosting multiple weekends of official visits in the next few weeks, the dominant win over the Chanticleers will lead to players picking JMU, Cignetti said.
“This win here is going to catch a lot of people’s attention and this win will equal recruits,” Cignetti said. “There’s no doubt about it.”
