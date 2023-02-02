NORFOLK — James Madison raced to a big lead early and never trailed Thursday night at Chartway Arena. But winning on the road in the Sun Belt Conference is rarely that easy.
The Dukes held off an Old Dominion comeback in their first game as Sun Belt foes, beating their longtime rivals 78-73. Takal Molson finished with 18 points and nine assists to lead five JMU players in double figure scoring.
Julien Wooden, the only Duke to have previously faced the Monarchs in Norfolk, remained unbeaten in the building hitting a career-best five 3-pointers on the way to 17 points in front of 7,691 fans as (16-8, 7-4 Sun Belt) matched its longest-ever streak against ODU (13-10, 5-6), winning its third straight in the series.
“It’s an in-state rivalry so we just wanted to come out and have a real good appearance,” Wooden, a Roanoke native, said. “It just means a lot. We’re just going to take this one and soak it in and move on.”
The Dukes head to Appalachian State for another road game on Saturday, trying to continue to move up the Sun Belt standings after winning five of the past six games.
Chaunce Jenkins finished with 19 points and five assists to lead ODU, but JMU’s reserves were productive as the Dukes dealt with injuries and foul trouble. In addition to Wooden, Terrence Edwards (14 points) and Tyree Ihenacho (10 points) had big games off the bench. Starting power forward Mezie added 11 points.
Already without big man Alonzo Sule, who has been out the past three weeks with a shoulder injury the Dukes roster got even thinner during the game, but JMU’s depth came through.
Reserve guard Jason Wade checked in for the Monarchs midway through the first half and immediately started getting physical in the backcourt. The 6-4, 244-pound Richmond product picked up a pair of fouls in less than a minute. One of those was a hard body check to JMU leading scorer Vado Morse, who fell to the floor in pain holding his left shoulder.
Morse returned to the game briefly in the first half, but was out of uniform with a large ice pack on his shoulder during the second period.
“It’s unfortunate,” JMU coach Mark Byington said of the Morse injury. “We expected one of the most physical games we’re going to play all year. That’s what we talked about all week. That’s what we prepared for. It showed on a lot of different plays. It showed on that play and our guys didn’t back down.”
The Dukes scored the game’s first nine points before Tyreek Scott-Grayson, who finished with 10 points, got ODU on the board with a jumper from the right wing nearly three and a half minutes into the game. By the 12 minute mark of the first half, JMU had opened up a double-digit lead after a 3-pointer from Julien Wooden made it a 17-7 contest.
That was part of a 7-0 run that saw the Dukes stretch the lead to 14 points midway through the opening period. But JMU’s early domination on the defensive end leveled off a bit late in the first half just as the Dukes went more than four minutes without a field goal.
The Monarchs hit five of six field goal attempts during a stretch late in the half to get back within seven with a minute to go before the break. Molson hit a pair of shots in the lane to stop the ODU run, but just when it looked like JMU would go into halftime with a double-digit lead, Scott-Grayson hit another 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 35-27 at intermission.
With Morse still in the locker room getting treatment as the second half began, the Monarchs continued their comeback. ODU opened the half with a pair of buckets to get back within a possession at 35-32 for the first time since the game’s opening minutes.
JMU continued to answer the Monarch’s buckets and stretched the lead back to six points briefly, but a 3-pointer from Jenkins made it a 51-49 JMU edge with less than 12 minutes to go.
“We played much better in the second half,” ODU coach Jeff Jones said. “But the game is 40 minutes, that’s the thing.”
The Dukes answered with back-to-back corner 3’s from Noah Freidel and Wooden, but Old Dominion didn’t go away. With Morse already out and backup point guard continuing to play limited minutes with nagging injuries, Freidel picked up his fourth foul for JMU with nearly nine minutes left and Offurum got his fourth on charge call two minutes later.
But the Dukes continued to get big shots from Wooden. A catch-and-shoot 3-pointer off a nifty behind-the-back pass from Edwards gave JMU a 70-62 lead with 3:11 left.
ODU never completely went away, getting within four three different times in the final 30 seconds, but breakaway layups by Edwards and Molson as JMU beat the desperation press helped the Dukes hold off the rally.
“Tonight really showed just how deep our team is, even if you go to the end of our bench we’ve got guys who can make plays,” Ihenacho said. “Obviously not having Zo and losing Vado is a big loss for our team, but people had to step up and tonight it showed.”
James Madison 78, Old Dominion 73
JMU 35 43 - 78
ODU 27 46 - 73
James Madison (16-8, 7-4) Morse 1 0-0 2, Molson 6 5-6 18, Freidel 2 0-0 6, Offurum 5 1-4 11, Edwards 5 4-6 14, Wooden 6 0-0 17, Ihenacho 4 0-0 10. Totals 29 10-16 78.
Old Dominion (13-10, 5-6) Jenkins 7 2-2 19, Long 4 4-6 14, Williams 1 3-4 5, Stines 1 0-0 2, Baker 1 0-0 3, Essien 4 0-0 9, Scott-Grayson 3 202 10, Fields 3 1-2 7, Wade 2 0-1 4. Totals 26 12-17 73.
3-Pointers: James Madison 10 (Wooden 5, Freidel 2, Ihenacho 2, Molson). Old Dominion 9 (Jenkins 3, Scott-Grayson 2, Long 2, Baker, Essien).
