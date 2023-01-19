For the first time in weeks, James Madison’s Kiki Jefferson wasn’t the best player on the floor. And for the first time since before Thanksgiving, her Dukes didn’t have the answer when pushed to the edge.
With that, Georgia Southern came into the Atlantic Union Bank Center Thursday night and snapped JMU’s 13-game winning streak, handed the Dukes their first loss in league play and perhaps gave hope to the rest of the Sun Belt as the Eagles came away victors, 69-65.
“It’s just a wake up call,” Jefferson said. “The winning streak can’t go on forever. I guess we dwell on it the rest of the day and then be ready tomorrow. Because we got another good team coming in on Saturday.”
Terren Ward finished with 23 points and nine rebounds for Georgia Southern (12-4, 4-3 SBC) and made the kinds of plays down the stretch Jefferson had become known for in four seasons at JMU (16-3, 6-1).
Peyton McDaniel returned from an injury that kept her out the previous two games and scored a game-high 26 points, but JMU was outrebounded 53-37 and gave up 24 second-chance points.
Now the Dukes have to rebound quickly with Troy, tied with JMU atop the Sun Belt standings, is set to visit Saturday.
“We failed at the glass,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “It’s disappointing, but in the end this team is a winner and we’re going to continue to win. It’s a matter of fixing that. You’re not going to win many games getting out rebounded by 16. And coming in here on Saturday you’ve got the No. 1 team in the country as far as offensive rebounds. A perfect way to get tested.”
Georgia Southern came to Harrisonburg with the nation’s second-highest scoring offense and a
run-and-gun reputation. But the Dukes were the ones fast breaking early with Steph Ouderkirk taking the opening tap and going in for an uncontested layup.
The Eagles, true to their nature, got their first nine points on a trio of 3-pointers before the first quarter media timeout, but JMU was getting points in the lane. Still, Georgia Southern’s first five made field goals came from behind the arc and when the first quarter ended the visitors were within a point, 20-19.
JMU managed to limit the number of possessions for the Eagles, but Georgia Southern was shooting well enough, particularly from deep, to grab the lead and build a small cushion in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, JMU was battling foul trouble underneath with both Kozlova and Anna Goodman picking up two early ones. Freshman Kadidia Toure gave the Dukes some solid minutes off the bench at center, but Georgia Southern had built a 35-28 lead with two minutes to go in the half.
The Eagles went to the break with a nine-point lead, the first time JMU had trailed at halftime since going to the locker room down four to Old Dominion on Dec. 31.
Early in the second half, Georgia Southern continued to roll. Ward dribbled around a screen and collided with Jefferson, sending the JMU star flying backwards. No call was made and Ward stepped back and drained a 3-pointer to put the Eagles up 44-33 with Jefferson still on her back several feet away.
The Dukes had some life left in them, however. JMU put together a 7-0 run that forced Georgia Southern to call timeout leading 49-44 after McDaniel drained a transition 3-pointer with 3:14 left in the third quarter.
The JMU run went to 10 consecutive points after McDaniel hit another 3-pointer to get the Dukes within a bucket. But moments later Jefferson again went crashing to the floor after contact and this time needed help to get up.
Jefferson left the game with two minutes left in the third quarter and the Dukes trailing by four, and yet JMU had multiple possessions with the ball and the opportunity to take the lead early in the fourth quarter and couldn’t convert.
Jefferson returned to the court midway through the fourth and JMU finally got a basket to tie it, 62-62, when Claire Neff hit McDaniel with a nice pass in the paint with 2:29 remaining.
McDaniel struck again to get JMU within a point again with a minute to go, then for the second straight game, Caroline Germond came up with a steal in the backcourt during crunch time. The TCU transfer was fouled going to the basket and hit one of two from the line to tie it up.
But Ward answered, converting in the lane to put the Eagles back on top before JMU called timeout with 19 seconds left to set up a look. Jefferson got to the lane, but missed a turn around jumper and couldn’t draw a foul. Ward was fouled grabbing the rebound and knocked down a pair of foul shots to seal it.
“Georgia Southern deserved that win, they got us,” O’Regan said. “(Ward) is phenomenal. Really good player and really hard to guard. But she got her thing. She got basically a game-winning shot. I’m going to leave it right there, because 23 and nine on our court and a win, that’s awesome for her. She deserved that.”
