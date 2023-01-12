For a while, it looked like James Madison simply had too much size and athleticism for visiting Appalachian State. But Thursday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center the Mountaineers proved that when a team gets hot from 3-point range it’s never so easy.
JMU survived a furious fourth-quarter rally by App State, hanging on for a 73-64 victory after the Mountaineers cut a 21-point lead to a single point late. But the Dukes got key plays in the closing minutes from, who else, Kiki Jefferson, along with a crucial steal and layup by Caroline Germond, who had eight points and six assists, to pull it out and stay unbeaten in Sun Belt play.
“We’re resilient,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “Even when we were on the ropes, we defended well enough to keep it to a manageable amount. I could go down the line. I thought Caroline was phenomenal.”
Jefferson finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for JMU (14-2, 5-0 SBC) while Kseniia Kozlova and Jamia Hazell each added 14 points. Emily Carver went off for 22 points to lead Appalachian State (6-10, 2-3).
Carver, who on average hit 1-of-7 3-point attempts per game coming in, regained her touch in Harrisonburg. The 5-10 sophomore made 5-of-11 from deep as the Mountaineers hit 10 3’s in all.
But with just one player taller than 6-feet, the Mountaineers had trouble matching up with the Dukes, who pounded it inside to the 6-4 Kozlova, who also had eight rebounds and four blocked shots, and often used the 6-1 Jefferson as the primary ball handler.
JMU used that advantage to twice stretch the lead past 20 points in the second half, but the Mountaineers had a big run left in them, sparked mostly by Carver. But the Dukes didn’t deviate from their gameplan to own the paint, even if it meant sacrificing the 3-point arc.
“I think that’s really where trust comes in,” Jefferson said. “Coach O was like, we’re going to give up the 3. After she hit two, we were like do we switch and he was like, no we’re going to pack the paint. It’s about buying into the gameplan. We practiced packing the paint and letting them rely on the 3.”
App State’s Faith Alston, who finished with 15 points, looked like she was in the zone early. The 5-7 junior from Centerville, came in averaging one made 3-pointer a game, but swished two in the first three minutes of the game, including one falling backwards as the shot clock expired.
But both teams were hot, and a bit lucky, offensively to open the game. Claire Neff banked in a 3-pointer midway through the first quarter to make it an 11-all contest. Even as the Dukes took advantage of their size underneath, Appalachian State used six 3’s in the first 12-and-a-half minutes to keep it close.
After Alston hit another jumper for the Mountaineers to give her nine points and surpass her season scoring average midway through the second quarter, App State had trimmed a nine-point JMU lead to 32-30. But the Dukes closed the half on a 7-0 run to head to the break once again up nine points.
JMU was cooking in the third quarter, getting out in transition and hitting 3-pointers of its own to suddenly make it a 21-point lead less than five minutes into the second quarter. But even after the Dukes’ 15-0 run, App State continued to use corner 3-pointers from Carver and Brooke Bigott to hang around and a pair of free throws by Janay Sanders got App State back within striking distance, 56-47, heading to the fourth quarter.
That was just the start of what became a 20-3 Mountaineer run with yet another corner 3-pointer by Carver helping App State get within four points with less than five minutes to go in the game.
Carver scored a rare bucket in the lane and was fouled, hitting the free throw to get the Mountaineers back within a point. But as it often has during a 12-game winning streak, JMU came through in the clutch.
Germond got the steal and a three-point play to make it a six-point game with 1:18 left. Then Jefferson hit Neff on a backdoor cut and hit her free throws to close it out.
“Caroline’s mentality, I can’t say enough about,” O’Regan said. “It just never waivers. If that’s your starting point guard, they follow that. Kiki is the same way. She deserves a lot of credit for that too. Our leadership has drastically upgraded.”
