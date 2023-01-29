Edwards’ Swagger Serves As Spark For JMU

Each time Terrence Edwards knocks down a tough shot, he lets his opponent hear about it.
Sometimes he claps and nods as he runs down the court, or other times putting his hand down low to say the defender is too short.
But Edwards, who's done it throughout his years on the court for James Madison, admitted he's tried to limit it. Though he's tried to refrain from the in-game celebrations as he bounds down the court, Edwards can't contain himself.
"I can't even control that," Edwards said with a laugh. "It's just how I play, I guess. When I do stuff like that, I feel like it spreads to the team and the team gets energy, so I don't mind being that guy."
Edwards could talk to his defenders for a decent amount of time against UL-Monroe, as he knocked down 50 percent of his shots en route to a 12-point performance off the bench in the Dukes' 58-45 win on Saturday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
For JMU head coach Mark Byington, Edwards' celebrations are just a product of the redshirt sophomore's basketball experiences growing up in Atlanta.
"I've coached a lot of guys from Atlanta and that's kind of him," Byington said. "If you're playing basketball in Atlanta, you got to have a different type of swagger and competitiveness and he has all that — he brings it to our team."
And it doesn't take long for Edwards to break out his celebratory moves on the floor. The joyous outbursts also grow as he finds a rhythm in each game.
South Dakota State transfer guard Noah Freidel said that the energy Edwards brings to the court doesn't just help the rest of the team, but as his jubilant levels rise in a game, so does his play.
"I would say when he plays like that, personally, I think he plays better too," Freidel said. "When he's communicating on defense, when he's talking, when he's fired up like that, I think it elevates his game."
With his swagger on full display, Edwards has become the Dukes' second-leading scorer with 12.3 points a night, including six straight games in double figures.
That energy is something that Edwards has utilized the entire season, whether he was in the starting lineup or not. He's appeared in 22 games this season for the purple and gold, making 15 starts in the process.
But recently, Edwards has come off the bench for the Dukes. And while he's one of the Dukes' top scoring threats, his ability to be a spark off the bench might be even more of an asset.
Edwards started the Dukes' first nine games before coming down with an illness before JMU's date at Virginia. Following the loss to the Cavaliers, Edwards was a reserve against Gallaudet before returning to the starting five for the next six games.
Since JMU's loss at South Alabama on Jan. 12, Edwards has served as the Dukes' spark plug with the second unit. He is shooting 51.7 percent from the field en route to averaging 16.6 points over the Dukes' past five games as the sixth man.
"He's been a nice offensive weapon for us, especially in league play," Byington said. "He's coming off the bench and I think we could use him more on offense when he comes off the bench. I think he comes in, sees the game, but also we can put the ball in his hands more with the lineup with the second group."
Edwards' scoring is a positive, but his energy levels are off the charts from the second he steps on the court, which embraces the team's season motto of "unconditional energy."
Byington pointed to Edwards as someone who reflects that, and as the Dukes have strung together back-to-back wins to pull into fourth place in the Sun Belt Conference after a 2-4 stretch to start the month, keeping high energy on the court has been necessary.
"We don't want to change our energy level, our enthusiasm depending on what's going on — we want the unconditional," Byington said. "That's difficult because there's a lot of adversity you face in games, but just always staying positive and keeping your energy level up."
